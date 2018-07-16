Imaging Chemicals Market Report, By Product Type, Application and Geography

Imaging chemicals are the chemicals which are used widely for imaging purposes. They mainly consist of printing inks and image developers. The printing inks are applied on thin films using substrates such as paper board, paper, metal sheets, metallic foil, plastic films, molded plastic articles, textiles and glass among others. They are designed to have attractive, protective, or communicative functions. Furthermore, the printing inks are widely used in publishing and packaging sectors. The publishing industry involves commercial printing and other printing products including magazines, periodicals newspapers, etc. In addition to this, they are also used on many different surfaces such as aluminium cans, plastic bottles etc. The global market is estimated and forecasted in terms of revenue (USD million) generated by the imaging chemicals market.

The global imaging chemicals market is observing noteworthy growth owing to technological shift towards digital and on-demand printing. Moreover, the overall market is also being propelled by growth in the application areas of imaging chemicals such as, printing & packaging, medical diagnostics, textile processing and others. The market is further boosted by the development of organic color designers and eco-friendly printing techniques. Investments in eco-friendly alternatives of imaging chemicals in Asia-Pacific would further provide significant growth opportunities to this market. However, the global imaging chemicals market is hampered by environmental regulations related to imaging chemicals.

The report analyses the global imaging chemicals market based on product type, application and geography. Based on product type, the market is segmented into printing inks, image developers and others. The printing inks are further classified into binders, carriers, pigments and additives. Whereas, the image developers are sub-segmented into hydroquinone, phenidone, metol and other developers. Among all product types, the printing inks accounted for the largest market share of the imaging chemicals market in 2017. This growth is attributed to increasing use of printing inks in the printing & packaging and textile printing applications. In addition to this, based on various application, this market is categorized into printing & packaging, medical diagnostics, textile processing and others. Among these, the printing & packaging segment accounted for the largest share in 2017. Whereas, the textile printing application is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to surging textile industries globally.