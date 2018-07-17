Hirsutism Treatment Market, Trends, Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain 2018

Market Scenario:

Hirsutism is a condition of excessive, unwanted, and male-pattern hair growth in women. Hirsutism results in unwanted hair growth on body areas such as face, stomach, back, and chest. About 5% of US women have hirsutism.

Increasing procedures, growing awareness of treatments, increasing personal care expenditure, and technological advancement are major factors for the market growth. Increasing R&D and new product development are also important factors for market growth.

Global Hirsutism treatment market is expected to grow at the CAGR of ~13.6% during the forecast period and is estimated to reach USD 5295.0 million by 2023.

Key players for global Hirsutism treatment market:

Some of the key players in this market are: AbbVie Inc. (US), Allergan (Republic of Ireland), Bayer AG (Germany), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (US), Jubilant Cadista (US), Pfizer Inc. (US), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (India), and others.

Study objectives of global hirsutism treatment market:

To provide detailed analysis of the global hirsutism treatment market structure with historical and forecast revenue for the next six years of the various segments and sub-segments.

To provide insights about the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges affecting the growth of global hirsutism treatment market

To provide analysis of the market with respect to various countries in the four main geographies– the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

To provide detailed analysis of the market segmented by type, diagnosis, treatment, end user, and its sub-segments.

To provide a detailed analysis of global hirsutism treatment market mainly based on Value Chain Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, Price Analysis, and Supply Chain Analysis etc.

To provide a detailed country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospects.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global hirsutism treatment market.

To provide overview of key players and their strategic profiling in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the hirsutism treatment market.

Segments:

Global hirsutism treatment market has been segmented on the basis of type which comprises of idiopathic hirsutism, secondary hirsutism, and others.

On the basis of diagnosis, the market is segmented into blood tests, imaging tests, physical examination, and others. Blood tests sub-segmented into testosterone level test, DHEA-sulfate test, and others. Imaging test sub-segmented into ultrasound, CT scan, and others. Physical examination sub-segmented into inspection, auscultation, palpation and percussion, and others.

On the basis of treatments, the market has been segmented into medications, procedures, and others. Medication is sub-segmented into oral contraceptives, anti-androgens, topical cream, and others. Procedures include electrolysis, laser therapy, and others.

On the basis of end user, it is segmented into hospitals and clinics, medical research centers, academic institutes, and others.

Regional analysis of global Hirsutism treatment market:

Considering the global scenario of the market, America is holding the largest market share. The Americas are second largest hirsutism treatment market, especially developed North America region is holding the largest market share not only in America but also in global hirsutism treatment market. While UK is believed to be the fastest growing market for hirsutism treatment in European region. Factors like technological advancement, and increasing demand for treatments are leading the growth for this region. Europe is the second largest market for hirsutism. Due to Increasing awareness, rising healthcare expenditure, availability of affordable healthcare facilities, Asia Pacific is fastest growing region in global hirsutism market. Middle East and Africa contributes least market share and expected to grow slower than global average growth rate.

Detailed Table of Contents:

1. Report Prologue

2. Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

2.3 Market Structure

2.4. Market Segmentation

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Mega Trends

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

5. Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Value Chain Analysis

5.2 Porters Five Forces

5.3 Demand & Supply: Gap Analysis

5.4 Pricing Analysis

5.5 Investment Opportunity Analysis

…Continued

