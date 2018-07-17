The Gentle Dentist Offers Root Canal Treatments to Prevent Oral Diseases

The Indianapolis-based family dentist offers comfortable and safe root canal treatments for patients with an infected tooth to prevent even more serious oral health problems.

[INDIANAPOLIS, 7/17/2018] – The Gentle Dentist offers root canal treatments for individuals who have an inflamed or infected tooth to prevent oral complications. The dental clinic explains that an infected tooth may put a patient’s overall dental health at risk.

The Gentle Dentist adds that decaying debris can build abscess on the tooth and may eventually lead to swelling, halitosis, or bone loss.

Safe and Comfortable Root Canal Treatment

According to the Gentle Dentist, a root canal treatment (also known as endodontic treatment) is necessary to prevent severe oral health problems from happening. The treatment removes the infected tissues in the tooth, and the dentist will apply permanent filling to stabilize it. Dentists also cover the exposed area with dental crowns.

For some patients, this treatment could be uncomfortable. That is why the Gentle Dentist provides safe and comfortable root canals to residents of Indianapolis. The dental clinic says that its root canal treatments are safe for patients of all ages. The team of dentists will carefully diagnose the problem of the patient’s tooth, ensuring that the treatment is effective.

The clinic notes, “In some cases, anesthesia may be required to prevent pain. Oral sedation is a common dental procedure, which we have administered many times.”

Gentle Dentist’s Approach

True to its name, Gentle Dentist provides root canal treatments with a soft touch. The clinic utilizes a collaborative approach when treating patients and values their relationship.

The Gentle Dentist also listens to every patient’s needs and provides sufficient information about the dental procedure to help them understand it better.

Apart from building good relationships with patients, the Gentle Dentist uses advanced dental techniques and technologies for an effective root canal treatment. The team of dentists regularly updates their facilities and tools to meet their patients’ needs.

About the Gentle Dentist

The Gentle Dentist is a family dentist office based in Indianapolis providing gentle, comfortable, and quality dental care. The clinic’s team of friendly dentists works with patients of all ages and engages in local community events.

For more information, visit http://indianagentledentist.com/ today.