Muskaan Dreams gets impact funding from Hindustan Zinc Limited

Muskaan Dreams, a youth-driven Non-profitsocial start-up has received funding worth 15 million from Hindustan Zinc Limited (part of Vedanta Group), India’s only and world’s leading integrated producer of Zinc-Lead-Silver.

With an aim to transform 100 rural schools into digital learning spaces, Muskaan Dreams will set focus on government schools in MP through E-learning classrooms for the students with this amount.

This initiative will help students in better understanding of subjects specially Math, Science and English with the help of audiovisual content and internet support. This will create a significant impact on 15000 rural students, 300 Teachers and 100 villages across Madhya Pradesh.

Rural Education in India is lacking due to insufficient teachers in government schools. Basis, a few reports and surveys government schools, are urgently in need of 1 million teachers specially for Math and Science. Government schools are drastically failing due to lack of trained teachers, infrastructure support, and electricity challenges. Muskaan Dreams is trying to solve the problem of insufficient teachers in schools through self-learning (E-learning) classroom for the students.

“Hindustan Zinc has a strong focus towards uplifting the communities. A school is the cornerstone in any student’s life to cultivate healthy thought process and groom intellectual abilities. With an objective to provide quality education, this initiative is a platform to empower rural students to pursue their dream and further contribute in nation building,” said CEO HZL, Sunil Duggal.

“We always wanted to support and dedicate our life serving the children from rural areas from a very early age. I believe that education in the rural segment should be promoted as it has a more significant role to play in the growth of the country,” said founder & CEO Abhishek Dubey and Rishi Raj (Program Director) Muskaan Dreams.

Neelima Khetan (Head CSR, HZL and Vedanta) said that “Hindustan Zinc and Vedanta are committed to giving back to society, and helping each person realise their full potential. And as Nelson Mandela said ‘Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world’, we too believe that access to good education can be the fulcrum to change the world. We see a lot of hope in organizations like Muskaan Dreams, set up by young and passionate people, and wish them the very best in this endeavor.” Muskaan Dreams is trying to solve the problem of insufficient teachers in rural government schools through E-learning classroom for the students, so that students can easily learn anything related to their subjects through E-learning content and Virtual classroom through the Internet.