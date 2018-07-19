The inspiration behind the entire Tina•K brand comes from the fact that 3 in 4 people are Vitamin D deficient. It’s actually a global pandemic! Tina’s ah-ha moment happened when she came across an article about this deficiency and wondered about what it was doing to her clients’ skin. Working closely with the Vitamin D Council, she began researching and formulating products that would allow the skin to absorb the goodness of the sun while filtering out and blocking the bad. In order to do this, Tina developed a proprietary blend of two patented ingredients called REFLECT•K – a game-changer that distinguishes Tina•K products from any other lineon the market. The first ingredient acts as a shield essentially, reflecting damaging light (both indoor and outdoor!) that hits the skin and transforming it into a different energy that’s actually beneficial. It helps increase skin elasticity, reduce fine lines and wrinkles and improve overall tone and texture. The second ingredient, on the other hand, mimics the effects of Vitamin D and is also extremely beneficial to our bodies. It smooths wrinkles and tightens + tones to restore a more youthful look. The benefits of transdermal Vitamin D are unparallelled. Clients notice stronger, tighter, more even and hydrated skin almost immediately. As the brand continues to grow, our mission is always to educate and inspire! We hope you join us on this journey. best spa in studio city