Cell Phone Camera Lens Market Growing Stupendously

A cell phone camera lens is an optical lens or assembly of lenses used along with a camera body. The mechanism is to make images of objects on photographic film or on other media capable of storing an image electronically. Its principle is same with that of lens used in telescope, still camera, a video camera, microscope, or other apparatus. The designs and construction in every apparatus depend on functionality of the devices in which they are equipped. A lens of different focal lengths or apertures may be interchangeable with lenses or permanently fixed to a camera.

Also, in smartphones the camera lens is attached high significance because of the increased demand for high resolutions from smartphone users. Thus, the smartphone camera lens plays a significant role during the purchase of smartphones by consumers. The global cell phone camera lens market will grow at a CAGR of XX percent in terms of revenue over the forecast period.

The increasing demand of smart phones coupled with advancement of technology is propelling the growth of cell phone camera lens market during the forecast period. In addition, the popularity of multipurpose smart phones is also driving this market in North America region. Also, the increasing research and development activities in Europe, Middle East & Africa is also propelling the market, globally. However, dependency on end-products followed by the increasing availability of cheaper substitutes in the market is restricting the growth of cell phone camera lens market. Moreover, the increasing demand of high screen resolution is the major factor of cell phone camera lens market trend.

The global cell phone camera lens market can be segmented on the basis of type, application and region. On the basis of type, the global cell phone camera lens market can be segmented into VGA, 1.3 MEGA, 2 MEGA, 3 MEGA, 5 MEGA, 8 MEGA, 13 MEGA, 16+ MEGA and Others. On the basis of application, the global cell phone camera lens market can be segmented into front camera for smartphone and smartphone rear camera. On the basis of region, the global cell phone camera lens market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Some of the key players in the global cell phone camera lens market include Ability Opto-Electronics Technology Co Ltd., Asia Optical Co., Inc., Diostech Co. Ltd., Genius Electronic Optical Co., Ltd., Kantatsu Corporation, Kinko Optical Co. Ltd., Kolen Co. Ltd., Largan Precision Co., Ltd., NEWMAX, SEKONIX and Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Ltd.

