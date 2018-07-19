Flower Powder Market – Future demand Foreseen 2018 to 2026

Flower Powder Market: Snapshot

Flower powder has been eaten as a part of human diet since ancient times, as flower powders are rich in medicinal properties and hence beneficial for human health. The consumption of flower and its form has been reported from the centuries. The flower which is commercialized in the form of powder includes violet, rose, monks cress, jasmine, and others which are consumed as ingredients in different meals, foodstuffs, salads, and drinks. In European countries like U.K, Germany, the most common application of flower powder includes in the preparation of hot beverages, and flower teas. The advantage of flower powder in the tea, as the tea made up of flower powder does not contain stimulant drugs such as caffeine and theobromine, which are useful for the consumers who suffer from the side effect of caffeine. The flower powder is widely used in the cosmetics industry.

The increasing application of flower powder in skincare products category continues to witness significant growth, as more and more customers are becoming aware and are willing to spend more on skincare products. Skincare is the largest category among the overall cosmetic products category, and the demand for premium skincare products in this category continues to exhibit high growth due to their high quality and extreme effectiveness as compared to other similar products available in the market. This is largely due to the improving lifestyle of customers due to rapidly rising disposable income, thus increasing their purchasing power on personal grooming products. With this, the market is expected an increase in forecasted periods.

Some of the key players operating in the global flower powder market are Alkaloids Corporation, All-Season Herbs Pvt. Ltd, Arjuna Natural Extracts Limited, Bio-gen Extracts Pvt. Ltd., Cosmark Pty Ltd., Döhler GmbH, Firmenich, Indena S.p.A., James Finlay Limited, Kalsec Inc., K.Patel Phyto Extractions Pvt. Ltd., Kangcare Bioindustry Co.,ltd., Kuber Impex Limited, Lehmann&Voss&Co., Nantong Sihai Plant Extracts Co., Ltd., Naturex SA among others.

In May 2013, Pure Health, Austin, TX, has introduced eight new powerful superfood-based supplements and teas that can provide health and wellness support. Nature’s Relief Tea supports healthy digestion and regularity with a blend of senna leaf, peppermint leaf, licorice root, hibiscus flower and more.

The flower powder market is anticipated to be positively influenced by evolving consumer preferences, and increasing number of flower powder variants. Catering the growing demand for flower powder containing several health benefits is one of the key supply-side driver supporting the market growth. Flower powder containing natural ingredients coupled lower product penetration level in developing economies is generating opportunities for both large scale and small scale manufacturers across the globe.

A modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms, and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.