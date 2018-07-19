Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market to reach a market size of $104.4 billion by 2023 – KBV Research

According to a new report Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market (2017-2023), published by KBV Research, the global Mobile Phone Accessories Market is expected to attain a market size of $104.4 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.
The Mid-Range market dominated the Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market by Price Range in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 7.3 % during the forecast period. The Premium Range market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.3% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Low Range market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.5% during (2017 – 2023).
The Asia Pacific market dominated the Global Single-Brand Store Mobile Phone Accessories Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 9 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.1% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The North America market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.5% during (2017 – 2023).
The Mobile Cases market dominated the Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market by Product Type in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 5.1 % during the forecast period. The Portable Speakers market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8% during (2017 – 2023). The Memory Cards market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.3% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Power Banks market would achieve a market value of $8,870.8 million during the forecast period.
The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Mobile Phone Accessories have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Apple Inc., Jvc Kenwood Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Energizer Holdings Inc., Bose Corporation, and Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG.
Full report – https://kbvresearch.com/global-mobile-phone-accessories-market/
Global Mobile Phone Accessories Segmentation
By Price Ranges
Mid-Range
Low Range
Premium Range
By Sales Channels
Multi-Brand Store
Single-Brand Store
Online Store
By Product Types
Mobile Cases
Earphones & Headphones
Battery & Charger
Portable Speakers
Memory Cards
Power Banks
Others
By Geography
North America Mobile Phone Accessories Market
US Mobile Phone Accessories Market
Canada Mobile Phone Accessories Market
Mexico Mobile Phone Accessories Market
Rest of North America Mobile Phone Accessories Market
Europe Mobile Phone Accessories Market
Germany Mobile Phone Accessories Market
UK Mobile Phone Accessories Market
France Mobile Phone Accessories Market
Russia Mobile Phone Accessories Market
Spain Mobile Phone Accessories Market
Italy Mobile Phone Accessories Market
Rest of Europe Mobile Phone Accessories Market
Asia Pacific Mobile Phone Accessories Market
China Mobile Phone Accessories Market
Japan Mobile Phone Accessories Market
India Mobile Phone Accessories Market
South Korea Mobile Phone Accessories Market
Singapore Mobile Phone Accessories Market
Malaysia Mobile Phone Accessories Market
Rest of Asia-Pacific Mobile Phone Accessories Market
LAMEA Mobile Phone Accessories Market
Brazil Mobile Phone Accessories Market
Argentina Mobile Phone Accessories Market
UAE Mobile Phone Accessories Market
Saudi Arabia Mobile Phone Accessories Market
South Africa Mobile Phone Accessories Market
Nigeria Mobile Phone Accessories Market
Rest of LAMEA Mobile Phone Accessories Market
Companies Profiled
Sony Corporation
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Apple Inc.
Jvc Kenwood Corporation
Panasonic Corporation
Energizer Holdings Inc.
Bose Corporation
Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG.
Unique Offerings from KBV Research
Exhaustive coverage of Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market
Highest number of market tables and figures
Subscription based model available
Free of cost quarterly updates
Guaranteed best price
Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free
Related Reports:
North America Mobile Phone Accessories Market (2017-2023)
Lamea Mobile Phone Accessories Market (2017-2023)
Europe Mobile Phone Accessories Market (2017-2023)
Asia Pacific Mobile Phone Accessories Market (2017-2023)
0 Comment