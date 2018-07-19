Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market to reach a market size of $104.4 billion by 2023 – KBV Research

According to a new report Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market (2017-2023), published by KBV Research, the global Mobile Phone Accessories Market is expected to attain a market size of $104.4 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

The Mid-Range market dominated the Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market by Price Range in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 7.3 % during the forecast period. The Premium Range market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.3% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Low Range market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.5% during (2017 – 2023).

The Asia Pacific market dominated the Global Single-Brand Store Mobile Phone Accessories Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 9 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.1% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The North America market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.5% during (2017 – 2023).

The Mobile Cases market dominated the Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market by Product Type in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 5.1 % during the forecast period. The Portable Speakers market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8% during (2017 – 2023). The Memory Cards market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.3% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Power Banks market would achieve a market value of $8,870.8 million during the forecast period.

The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Mobile Phone Accessories have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Apple Inc., Jvc Kenwood Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Energizer Holdings Inc., Bose Corporation, and Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG.

Full report – https://kbvresearch.com/global-mobile-phone-accessories-market/

Global Mobile Phone Accessories Segmentation

By Price Ranges

Mid-Range

Low Range

Premium Range

By Sales Channels

Multi-Brand Store

Single-Brand Store

Online Store

By Product Types

Mobile Cases

Earphones & Headphones

Battery & Charger

Portable Speakers

Memory Cards

Power Banks

Others

By Geography

North America Mobile Phone Accessories Market

US Mobile Phone Accessories Market

Canada Mobile Phone Accessories Market

Mexico Mobile Phone Accessories Market

Rest of North America Mobile Phone Accessories Market

Europe Mobile Phone Accessories Market

Germany Mobile Phone Accessories Market

UK Mobile Phone Accessories Market

France Mobile Phone Accessories Market

Russia Mobile Phone Accessories Market

Spain Mobile Phone Accessories Market

Italy Mobile Phone Accessories Market

Rest of Europe Mobile Phone Accessories Market

Asia Pacific Mobile Phone Accessories Market

China Mobile Phone Accessories Market

Japan Mobile Phone Accessories Market

India Mobile Phone Accessories Market

South Korea Mobile Phone Accessories Market

Singapore Mobile Phone Accessories Market

Malaysia Mobile Phone Accessories Market

Rest of Asia-Pacific Mobile Phone Accessories Market

LAMEA Mobile Phone Accessories Market

Brazil Mobile Phone Accessories Market

Argentina Mobile Phone Accessories Market

UAE Mobile Phone Accessories Market

Saudi Arabia Mobile Phone Accessories Market

South Africa Mobile Phone Accessories Market

Nigeria Mobile Phone Accessories Market

Rest of LAMEA Mobile Phone Accessories Market

Companies Profiled

Sony Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Apple Inc.

Jvc Kenwood Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Energizer Holdings Inc.

Bose Corporation

Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG.

