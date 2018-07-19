Managed Mobility Services Market Analysis 2017-2023: Key Findings, Regional Analysis, Top Key Players Profiles and Future Prospects

Market Highlights:

Mobility service benefits media and entertainment industry in a long run. It helps the enterprise in formulating an enterprise-wide mobile strategy. Creates mobile channels for ensuring the long lasting relationship with business to business and business to customers audience. It drives mobility channel from new monetization models. It allows media and entertainment industry to address a range of media specific needs from improving content on digital devices, broadcasting live from the field to optimize distribution capabilities.

The global managed mobility services market, by geography, is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. As compared to other regions, the managed mobility services market in North America is expected to witness a significant growth and hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The U.S and Canada are anticipated to drive the growth of the North American managed mobility services market owing to the presence of a large number of established key players. North America also has a well-established infrastructure, which allows a higher penetration of devices and ultimately provides better connectivity. Other factors such as the presence of major technology players, the high disposable income of people and high rate of cybercrimes taking place.

In the global Managed Mobility Services Market, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness a relatively faster adoption at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as compared to other regions. This is owing to the increased growth of the telecommunication and IT infrastructure sector, emerging economies, and technological advancement in managed mobility services in the region.

The global managed mobility services market is projected to reach USD 27 billion at a CAGR of 31% by the end of the forecast period 2017-2023.

Major Key Players:

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Wipro Ltd.

Orange S.A

Fujitsu Ltd, AT&T Inc. (U.S.)

Telefónica S.A

Deutsche Telekom AG

Vodafone Group PLC

Singtel

StarHub

Celcom Axiata

Maxis Bhd

PLDT(Smart)

Accenture Plc

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co

Managed Mobility Services Market Segmentation:

The global managed mobility services market is segmented by type and end-user. By the type, the market is sub-segmented into mobile device management, application management, security management, support, and maintenance.

By the end-user, the market is segmented into healthcare, hospitality, retail, entertainment, transportation and consumer utility services, financial services, media & entertainment, travel & hospitality, and others.

Market Research Analysis:

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The North American market is witnessing a rapid growth due to technological advancements and increasing demand for efficient telecom platforms across different industry verticals in this region.

The U.S. holds the majority of the market share both in terms of revenue as well as the adoption of cable in providing greater bandwidth.

