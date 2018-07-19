Naphtha Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2023

We have produced a new premium report Naphtha Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Naphtha. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Naphtha Market by application(chemicals, energy, fuels) through main geographies in the Global Naphtha Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Naphtha Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Naphtha Market are Reliance Industries, Total SA, Indian Oil Corp., Novatek, Novachem, SABIC, Saudi Aramco, PetroChina Company Limited, Sinopec Corp., ADNOC and The Dow Chemicals Company. The global Naphtha market is projected to grow with a CAGR of x.xx% during 2017-2023 and reach USD XX billion by 2023.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the naphtha market by application and by region. Naphtha market segmentation based on application includes chemicals, energy/fuels and others. Moreover, chemical industry segment dominates the global naphtha market due to increasing usage in steam cracking process.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Asia Pacific is the largest market for naphtha accounted for over 60% of the total volume share. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is likely to continue its dominance in the global naphtha market due to growing chemical industry and expanding end use industries such as construction, automotive and plastic in developing economies like India, Taiwan and South Korea. Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a highest CAGR rate over the forecast period due to growing global demand of naphtha. North America is the second largest market for naphtha following the Asia Pacific and is likely to witness moderate growth due to higher prices of naphtha and shifting trends towards availability of other cheaper alternatives. Furthermore, Europe is also likely to witness slow growth rate sue to higher crude oil prices primarily required for the distillation of naphtha. However, Latin America naphtha market will foresee a positive growth due to rising end use industries especially in Brazil and Mexico. Growing chemical industries in RoW especially in Middle East due to its geographical advantage and presence of oil refineries will bring more opportunities to the RoW naphtha market over the forecast period.

Companies Profiled:

The companies covered in the report include Shell Chemicals, British Petroleum, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Mitsubishi Chemical, Reliance Industries, Total SA, Indian Oil Corp., Novatek, Novachem, SABIC, Saudi Aramco, PetroChina Company Limited, Sinopec Corp., ADNOC and The Dow Chemicals Company.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of naphtha globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of naphtha.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the naphtha market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the naphtha market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

