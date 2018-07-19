Professional Language Interpretation Services at Surat Diamond Association for Finance & Railway Minister

New Delhi, 17 July 2018: Providing translation and interpreting services is not an easy business. And when an influential political dignitary is involved it becomes equally challenging to offer commendable interpretation services. But Translation India successfully managed to meet all these challenges and deliver an accurate language interpretation service (from English to Guajarati) at the recently held Surat Diamond Association Expo on 10 July 2018. The event was organized by Rapaport, a known name in the business of online diamond trading and addressed by Mr. Suresh Prabhu, the acting finance & railway minister of India along with Mr. Martin, chairman of Rapaport Group. And Translation India provided interpretation services for about 300 people at the expo in Gujarati language.

The event was hugely successful and everyone including the dignitaries were quite satisfied with the successful simultaneous interpretation service provides by Translation India. This is not the first time that Translation India has provides its language translation services. In the past too, the company has offered its highly commendable and reliable interpretation services for various prestigious and high profile events including Prime Minister’s Independence Day speech interpretation for international delegates.

Translation India has been in the business of Translating and Interpreting Service since 2001. And in all these years, the company has become the country’s leading premium language interpretation equipment rental providing firms. In fact, Translation India has several commendable fetes added to its name.

Annual Meeting of African Development Bank : Congregation of 54 Regional Member Countries requiring Simultaneous Interpretation across 11 location , Multiple Language translation with Auto relay for over 2000 delegates for 5 days.

• Herba life Extravaganza: Provided Regional language interpretation for 15000 delegates, 9 languages simultaneously for 3 days.

• Amazon Web Services: Silent conference with 7 Parallel break out session under one roof f for 2000 delegates.

• Oracle Open World: Silent Conference with 17 breakout sessions across two venues and 2500 delegates.

• BRICS Summit 2016: Provided Interpretation services and Professional Interpreters for the head of states and 1000 delegates across multiple venues in GOA.

• Pravasi Bharati Divas: 3 day mega event for 5000 delegates and multichannel language transmission.

Translation India is one of the leading providers of Language Interpretation Equipment on rent. In fact, its Bosch simultaneous interpretation equipment also doubles up as silent conference system. One can simply hook it up for conducting multiple conferences in the same venue using silent headphones and microphones. Besides this, the company offers silent disco headphones, document translation services, audio tour guides, wireless tour guide system for offices, mobile simultaneous interpretation booths, RFID scanners, delegate mics and speaker management system, voting pad system on rent in all major cities.

High quality equipment with world class services has always been the motto of Translation India. The company offers translation services in any requested language including English, Hindi, Gujarat, Marathi, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, French, Tamil, Kannada, Arab, Urdu and the list is endless!

With the success of Surat Diamond Association Expo, Translation India has added yet another feather to its already bulging cap. Its Language Interpretation Services have once again proven when it comes to accurate translation and language interpretation there is no one like Translation India.