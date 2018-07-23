Exclusive Invitation for entrepreneurs to open their own Premium Preschool with India’s Most Trusted Preschool Brand – Kangaroo Kids

Mumbai 2018: Kangaroo Kids Education Ltd, India’s largest network of premium international K12 schools and preschools, invites the education visionaries of Navi Mumbai to join the Kangaroo Kids Education Ltd. family by starting their own preschool. Creating a long lasting legacy now is easier as Kangaroo Kids International Preschool is strongly present in Mumbai and is headquartered in Santacruz, Mumbai. That makes starting a preschool effortless as parents would have experienced our methodology.

One of the our leading Kangaroo Kids Preschool partner shared her thoughts, “My child was at Kangaroo Kids in Delhi. I was determined to take this great system of learning to my hometown.”- Chandrika Chalasani (successful partner of Banjara Hills, Hyderabad with 400+ admissions). Like Chandrika there are more than 100 Billabong High School and Kangaroo Kids Preschool partners who are successfully running premium schools and preschools across not just India but across Maldives, Qatar & Dubai.

The education market is expected to touch USD 91.3 Bn crore by 2020, out of which K12 school will contribute close to USD 50 Bn. The education segment is one of the fastest growing segments in the Indian economy and one that is both recession free and rewarding. Kangaroo Kids is a pioneer in the preschool & K12 education space and has a strong national presence of over 100+ premium operational centers spread across the country. A prospective visionary can reach the Kangaroo Kids team at franchisee@kkel.com or visit www.kangarookids.in to showcase interest in opening a preschool.

Started by Lina Ashar in 1993, Kangaroo Kids today is a pioneer in the preschool and school industry with its unique curriculum based on neuroscience and multiple intelligences.

Kangaroo Kids has been ranked India’s Most Trusted Preschool Brand by TRA in 2018 & No1 Asia’s Most Trusted Preschool Brand list 2016 in the pre-school education category in India. Over a period of 25 yrs Kangaroo Kids has garnered more than 40 awards across various categories like innovative curriculum, best franchise, best preschool, trusted brand, etc

Notes to the Editor

About Kangaroo Kids Education Ltd

Starting with a single Kangaroo Kids preschool in 1993 and Billabong High International School in 2003, today KKEL’s revolutionary model of education is imparted at over 100+ schools and Preschools in 40 cities across India & Internationally across Dubai, Middle East and Maldives.

KKEL Brands:

Kangaroo Kids & Billabong High International Schools, the pioneers in new age schooling and learning methodology, have initiated a movement that has changed the face of preschool and high school education in India. The methodology adopted is an amalgamation of the best practices not just in India but across the world giving the students the best learning experience

WE ARE the pioneers who are largely responsible for the paradigm shift from ‘teacher-centric’ to ‘learner-centric’ education. For more information, log onto: www.kkel.com