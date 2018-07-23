High Power Lasers Market Growth Factors, Key Players and Forecast By 2020

Global High Power Lasers Market: Snapshot

High power laser diodes are generally made by varying the electrical characteristic of core semiconductors via the introduction of contaminations on the crystal wafer’s surface. The commercially obtainable universal purpose lasers have power yield in milliwatts, while high power lasers have a power yield in watts. The high power lasers comprise non-diode and diode lasers. The segment of diode lasers further comprise direct diodes such as consumer lasers, pump lasers, and telecom lasers.

All the lasers except direct diodes such as diode and lamp pumped SSL (solid state lighting), CO2, and fiber laser, among many others come under non-diode lasers. The primary end-use industries of high power lasers are aerospace and military, automotive, image recording, display and entertainment, research and development (R&D), medical, printing, telecom, instrumentation and materials processing, barcode scanning and optical storage, , among others.

Global High Power Lasers Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global high power lasers market is likely to be positively influenced by the rising demand from the industrial sector. Laser processing equipment are widely used in industrial applications. Thus, the industrial applications are categorized into micro processing and macro processing. The applications in macro processing are marking, welding, and cutting applications and the applications in micro processing include the manufacturing of solar cells, flat panel displays, printed circuit boards, and semiconductor, among others.

