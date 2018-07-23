Modified Sine Wave Home Inverters Market to Register Substantial Expansion by 2028

Modified Sine Wave Home Inverters Market: Introduction

When inverters were first introduced, their primary job was to convert the DC power from the battery bank or solar panels to AC power needed for the electronic appliances. To perform this task, the most common way was to make the voltage go straight up and down, creating a blocky signal. This blocky signal was called the modified sine wave signal as it arranged itself close to a sine wave signal. The modified sine wave home inverters gained traction due to frequent power losses in major parts of the world and increasing basic requirement related to power.

The modified sine wave home inverters are readily available in the markets of emerging regions, as they come at a relatively low cost, which is affordable as per the spending power in the regions. These modified sine wave home inverters are good for appliances of temporary usage, which have a cooling system for heat generation.

Modified Sine Wave Home Inverters Market: Drivers and Challenges

One of the important drivers for the modified sine wave home inverters market is the adoption of large number of appliances in the residential sector, which have become an essential part of people’s lifestyle. People in developing countries are investing on backup appliances, which are essential during power cuts, which is expected to contribute to the growth of the market. Another driver for the modified sine wave home inverter market is that this inverter type is relatively cheaper than all the other inverters and hence is preferred in the market over the other modified sine wave home inverters.

The restraint for modified sine wave home inverters market is that the devices connected to the modified sine wave home inverter generate lots of heat, and the life of the device generally reduces with its frequent usage. Another restraining factor for the modified sine wave home inverter market is its inability to work with new generation devices such as laser printers, photocopiers, washing machines, fluorescent lights with electronic ballasts, battery chargers for cordless tools and others.

Modified Sine Wave Home Inverters Market: Segmentation

The modified sine wave home inverters market can be segmented on the basis of input source, application, output power and region.

On the basis of input source, the modified sine wave home inverters market can be divided into:

Batteries

Solar Panels

On the basis of application, the modified sine wave home inverters market can be segmented into:

Complete Home solution

Individual Device solution

On the basis of output power, the modified sine wave home inverters market can be segmented into:

High Power

Medium Power

Low Power

Modified Sine Wave Home Inverters Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the modified sine wave home inverters market are Wenchi & Brothers Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Sandi Electric Co., Ltd, Goland Century Co. Ltd., Samlex America Inc., Sensata Technologies, Inc., Welltron Electronics Co., Ltd.., Aims Power, Shenzhen Kingsako Electronics Co. Ltd, Cixi Yuanshun Photoelectric Technology Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Must Power Limited, Bright & Universal Technology Co., Ltd., Yueqing JYins Electric Technology Co., Ltd., Plus Power Tech Co. Ltd., Staba Electric Co. Ltd., Sun Gold Power Co. Ltd., Alenson Electronic Co. Ltd., and Others

Modified Sine Wave Home Inverters Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, the modified sine wave home inverters market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Asia pacific excluding Japan, Greater China and India are expected to be large markets, whereas Japan is expected to be an emerging market due to high purchasing power in the regions. The MEA market is expected to witness surge in the demand for modified sine wave home inverters with the upcoming events such as World Cup and Expo 2020 in Dubai. The African countries are getting closer in the market after a delayed start due to the opportunity for these inverters in the market because of the power cuts and the affordability factor.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.