MotoLease® Reinvents Loyalty with New MotoCoin® Rewards

Los Angeles, CA, July 22, 2018 – MotoLease has launched its MotoCoin Rewards Program

which comes with exciting benefits for loyal MotoLease customers. Whether they are a new or

existing MotoLease customer, they can enroll at www.motocoin.net, and start receiving

MotoCoins. When a MotoLease customer signs up for the MotoCoin Rewards Program, they

will be on the road to improving their MotoLease credit tier and lowering their MotoLease monthly

payments! **

“We’ve listened to our customers – and are delivering an industry-unique loyalty program that will

strengthen our relationships to better engage, reward and grow our best customers,” says Emre

Ucer, Chief Operating Officer of MotoLease.

How a Customer Earns MotoCoins:

▪ Sign up for automatic payments — 1,500 MotoCoins.

▪ Download the MotoLease Mobile App — 1,500 MotoCoins.

▪ One-time completion of a State Certified Rider Course* — 500 MotoCoins.

▪ Customer makes their lease payments on-time:

❖ Monthly Lessee Payments — 1,000 MotoCoins.

❖ Semi-Monthly Lessee Payments – 500 MotoCoins.

How a Customer Redeems MotoCoins:

▪ At 6,000 MotoCoins, customer can choose to receive a $50 gift card.

(A one-time only 3,000 MotoCoin redemption as a new member welcome benefit!)

▪ At 15,000 MotoCoins, customer qualifies for a MotoLease ‘Repriced Lease’ which may

upgrade them to a better credit tier and lower monthly payments! **

For more information regarding the MotoCoin Rewards Program, please go to the website at

www.motocoin.net. For Press/ Media Inquiries, please contact Adrienne Lamm at MotoLease,

alamm@motolease.net.