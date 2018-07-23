Recognizing Excellence among Students: Investiture and Award Ceremony Held at Deepalaya School, Kalkaji Extension

One of the two formal schools run by Deepalaya NGO, Deepalaya School Kalkaji Extension is a co-educational, senior secondary school affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education. It has been in existence for almost 20 years, but got recognition from the Directorate of Education in October 2008, and was upgraded to Senior Secondary level (in Arts & Commerce stream) since 2013. The school provides quality-oriented, value-based education to underprivileged children mostly from the neighbourhood communities, and provides opportunities for all pupils to learn, grow, and to become useful and contributing citizens of the nation.

The annual “investiture and award ceremony” was celebrated today at Deepalaya School Kalkaji Extension Auditorium, with an objective to recognize excellence amongst the students, highlight their achievements, and promote a competitive spirit among them. More than 100 prizes were given to school students who did well in studies, sports, extra-curricular activities, and so on.

Notably, almost all the prizes were instituted by the sponsors and patrons of Deepalaya in the fond memory of their loved ones; hence, these were named as Mazzaken Master and Family Memorial Award, Smt. Paya Adalakha Memorial Award, Admiral K R Menon Memorial Award, and so on. Some of the prizes were given for all-round performance, and some for subject-wise excellence during the last academic year.

The function started around 10.00 AM with the lighting of the lamp and the school prayer song.

Mr. A J Philip, Secretary and CE, Deepalaya and Manager, Deepalaya School welcomed the guests, and said that it was a great moment for the school to acknowledge and give accolades to students who have done exceptionally well in various spheres.

Hereafter, the new students’ council was called upon stage; it consisted of the newly elected head boy, head girl, deputy head boy/girl, house captains, and sports captains. Mr. C P Davis, Prinicipal, Deepalaya School Kalkaji Extension examined the competence of these students and their leadership qualities. Hereafter, the students were honoured with badges, and they also took oath to serve their fellow students with utmost commitment and loyalty to the school.

Rev. Eapen Verghese, Principal, St. John’s School, Greater Kailash-II, who was present as chief guest on the occasion, said that “the attitude with which we face success and failure is what determines our identity and glory as individuals”, and also added that “even in our failures, we can act in a dignified manner”. He further urged all students to value the significance of philanthropy, and the magnanimity of the supporters with whose support these awards has been constituted.

Among other notable dignitaries who graced the occasion were Dr. (Mrs.) Annie Mathew, Board Member, Deepalaya and Mrs. Jaswant Kaur, Executive Director, Deepalaya. Mrs. Maitree Sen, (who has constituted an award in the memory of her husband, Lt. Bhaskar Sen); Mrs. Mohini Sethi, a sponsor, and a few other well-wishers of Deepalaya were also present on the occasion.

To do away with monotony, various student groups performed on stage. One of the groups of girls performed an enthralling “dance-yoga” on a devotional song, while another group performed on a “Kaawali”-themed song highlighting the various challenges students face during their academic careers. Adding cherry to the cake was a magnificent western song rendition by the school choir, which left the gathering appalled.

The day was thoroughly enjoyed by students and parents alike. There were students who won more than 3 prizes; the proud parents were finding it difficult to keep the prizes arranged.

Sheetal, one of the students of 8th standard, who was also honoured in the function as the new head girl, presented the vote of thanks. The event came to a close with the national anthem.