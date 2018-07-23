Synchronous Condenser 2018 Market Size, Share and Growth Analysis Research Report

Market Highlights:-
Growth in electric power consumption and increasing need to widen transmission capacity are becoming critical in current market. Also, increase in renewable power generation, retiring old power plants, and increasing need of High-Voltage-Direct-Current (HVDC) has a substantial effect on stability of transmission grid. Synchronous condensers play a key role by generating leading and lagging reactive power resulting to stabilize the transmission grid. Its main advantages are short-circuit power capability, no harmonics are generated and provides inertia to the transmission grid. The key driving factors for this market is the large-scale demand by utilities for high-capacity synchronous condensers, also power generated from renewable sources is of fluctuating nature and needs power factor correction to maintain voltage stability and durability of synchronous condenser among others.
Top Key Players:-
The key players of drill pipe market are Siemens AG (Germany), General Electric (U.S.), Eaton Co. Plc. (Ireland), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Voith GmbH (Germany), Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Hyundai Ideal Electric Co. (U.S.), Sustainable Power Systems LLC. (USA), WEG Industries (Brazil), Electro Mechanical Engineering Associates (USA), Power Systems and Control (USA) among others.
Scope of the Report:-
This study provides an overview of the global synchronous condenser market, tracking five market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a six-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next six years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global synchronous condenser market by its cooling method, end user, reactive power rating, starting method, product type and by regions.
By Cooling
- Hydrogen
- Air
- Water
By Reactive Power Rating
- Up to 100 MVAr
- Between 100-200 MVAr
- Above 200 MVAr
By Starting Method
- Static Frequency Converter
- Pony Motor
- Others
By End User
- Electrical Utilities
- Industries
By Product
- New
- Refurbished
By Region
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Rest of the World
