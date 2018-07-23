Trio World School Hosts Investiture Ceremony for 2018-19

Trio World School organized Investiture ceremony on its school campus at Sahakar Nagar to encourage teamwork and instill a sense of responsibility and pride for the school among students. The chief guest for the occasion was Lt. Col. J. Shaun – Punjab Regiment.

The guest of honor was Mr. Vinod Singh, Head of School. The event started with a welcome speech followed by an invocation song and dance. Ms. Bela Murthy, Principal, administered the oath of office to the elected student council members.

The chief guest presented the house flags and congratulated the newly elected student council. Around 14 students were appointed on different posts for both junior and senior councils. Pramatha of Grade 8 was appointed as the Head Girl and Likhith of Grade 8 was appointed as the Head Boy. The student council were given sash and badges by all the dignitaries present during the ceremony.

Chief guest, Lt. Col. J. Shaun – Punjab Regiment, congratulated the newly elected student council and stressed on the significance of setting priorities and the need to be great communicators for students. He reminded them they are the torch bearers of all the values that the school stands for and urged them to take up the responsibility with commitment and integrity. Moreover, he also advised the students to play an active role in future for the society development in the country with the training they during their school days.

The ceremony concluded with the national anthem.