Alpha Plastomers Introduces Their Latest Range of Flexible Packaging Materials

The apparent effects of global warming and the changing conditions of the environment are finally altering the ways of the manufacturing industry. Industrialists, business houses, consumer goods manufacturers, etc. are turning to more greener, economical and renewable packaging solutions. Dissecting and facing challenges head-on is the new approach of the packaging industrialists. They took active steps to provide technologically advanced and holistic packaging solutions to the modern world. Sustenance and conserving what is left of the environment of the earth is the new motto of the modern world.

Alpha Plastomers is one among such companies that are associated with providing greener and economical packaging solutions to their clients for the past 35 years. The company is based in India and became the first in the country that strives to provide innovative plastic packaging solutions to its clients consistently since its inception. The company deals in both rigid and flexible plastic packaging solutions for the industrial and manufacturing sector. They continuously engage themselves in conceptualizing new and innovative ideas and replace old products in time. The client base of the company consists of the big players associated with the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector and the consumer electronics sector.

They also provide innovative packaging solutions for agro products and the frozen food industry with clients both in the domestic as well as the international market. The company heavily invested in developing their research and development wing. It is associated with the in-house conceptualization, designing and engineering of new product ideas. They also provide customized POF shrink film to their customers by making the use of state of the art automated tools and machinery. The company has currently the capacity of churning out ten metric tons of packaging materials per month.

Providing innovative packaging solutions to their clients and lending a helping hand in the global initiative to help conserve the environment is the motto of the company. They work tirelessly for providing their clients with satisfactory and quality assured packaging solutions. The company officials and executives keep close ties with the dignitaries of their clients to offer customized pre and after sale services. The company works hard to keep their employees always at their prime. They believe that a business can only grow if its employees are promoted and rewarded for their performance on a regular basis.

Alpha Plastomers is an Indian company that is associated with the fabrication and supply of innovative plastic packaging solutions. They provide both flexible and rigid packaging materials for their national and internal clients. They cater to the packaging needs of frozen food, FMCG, consumer electronics and the agro-industry.

