Best of both worlds in health science Advancience and healthbank

With the connection of healthbank from Baar and Advancience from Allschwil the need of gathering anonymous data to develop instruments for psychometric profiling and storing health data safe on the healthbank platform are covered.

“As ongoing data collection is a fundamental pillar of our research strategy to continuously evolve and improve our product portfolio, we put data and privacy protection of our user community first” says Founder and CEO of Advancience, Christian Vogler. The basic ideas is to develop a software to e.g. early detect diseases through pychometric profiling.

This cooperation underlines once again that healthbank is the perfect platform for start-ups in e-health when they need anonymous data and do not have the possibilities or the means for data storage that meets the highest security standards themselves . healthbank provides the perfect solution. In a completely new architectural approach, security was raised to the highest level through end-to-end encryption and the range of functions for users is expanded.

The key to next generation medicine/psychology is collecting large datasets. Yet, while doing this, it is of utmost importance to give control and profit back to the data generators: Us all. This is what excites me most about partnering with healthbank: It provides us with a unique opportunity to achieve all three goals, says Christian Vogler.

The healthbank platform is optimally designed to integrate partners and applications from the health sector quickly, efficiently and highly securely. For Advancience it means that this cooperation allows them to provide individual mental fitness tracking without collecting any personally identifying data.

About Advancience

Advancience AG (in formation) is a data science company that develops and applies game-based and neuroscience guided mental fitness tracking and psychometric profiling. We make full use of the potential of digitalization to provide highly scalable software solutions for psychological assessment. By reinventing and innovating the psychological toolkit, we strive to bring the new possibilities of modern information technology to applied psychology. Our instruments can be employed wherever psychological profiles need to be relied on to better accomplish the task at hand: From applica-tions in human resources to healthcare.

www.advancience.io

About healthbank

healthbank is the world’s first citizen-owned, neutral and independent health data transaction platform that enables peo-ple to share their data in a secure and privacy compliant way with other partners. healthbank connects data sources of all kinds from the entire health sector and rewards participants to share their health data for research purposes. Based in Switzerland, healthbank stands for Swiss neutrality, trust and data protection and enables participating citizens, research-ers and organisations with large amounts of data to network with each other. Thus, the value of health and medical data can be optimally tapped on this independent, global health platform. healthbank promotes innovations in health care, from prevention to cure, at a more reasonable price and of better quality, for the benefit of individuals and society.

www.healthbank.coop

Press contact healthbank

healthbank innovation AG

Pauline Geniets

Blegistrasse 17a, CH-6340 Baar

Tel. +41 (0) 41 552 24 00

press@healthbank.coop

Press contact Advancience

Advancience AG (in formation)

Dr. Christian Vogler, CEO

Gewerbestrasse 24, CH-4123 Allschwil

Tel. +41 78 924 33 26

christian.vogler@advancience.ch