Corporate bosses and outbound activity in Orientation Program thrills students

Management Orientation Program (MOP) was recently held at the Institute of Management Hyderabad, to familiarize students with the educational process and its governance mechanism at IMT Hyderabad, introduce the students to faculty members and various specializations on offer and acquaint them to various club, committees and activity chairs.

“MOP had three important components, orientation sessions, and panel discussion immediately followed by an outbound activity. It has been designed to offer and imbibe in the students the constant urge to learn, unlearn and relearn and be prepared to expect the unexpected. While the theoretical knowledge acquired in college will develop conceptual clarity, a right attitude, emotional intelligence will determine and go a long way to shape their future and career altitude”, said Prof. Dhananjay Singh, Faculty and Chairperson Admissions at IMT Hyderabad.

Prof. (Dr.) D. V Ramana, Director, IMT Hyderabad delivered the inaugural address at the orientation followed by panel discussion on “Industry expectations from management graduates” with distinguished corporate leaders: Pragathi Kumar Achanta, Director HR at AT&T; Dinesh Kumar Murugesan, Country Head – HR, India at DSM India; Venkatesh Palabatla, CHRO at GMR Group and Vani Manukonda, Director HR at HARSCO, who were part of the session.

Key objectives of MOP:

• To prepare students, from diverse backgrounds, for the common experience of the PGDM program

• To help students get on board for shared academic learning and addressing individual areas of concern

• To provide a forum for students to know their batch mates, value team work, appreciate peer learning and develop leadership skills

• To introduce students to pedagogical interventions like case study, simulation, and spreadsheet modelling, and acquaint them with databases and statistical software available and used at IMT Hyderabad

• To initiate classes, panel discussions, and outbound learning programs and set the tone for learning in the PGDM program

A special module on “Advanced Spreadsheet” was delivered in collaboration with International computer driving License (ICDL) Asia. ICDL provided courseware, online interactive video tutorials and online test while the course was delivered by our faculty members. Out of 10 sessions, two sessions were scheduled for diagnostic and certification test. “Students were particularly delighted and appreciated the module on “Advanced Spreadsheet” and shared positive feedback”, added Prof. Dhananjay.