TourGenie Is Organizing Affordable Tour Packages in North East India

TourGenie offers customized tour packages that are specially designed to suit your budget and complement your taste. The company is thrilled to announce tour packages for five different locations of Northeast India costing under twenty-five thousand for each tour.

From the sun-kissed Kanchenjunga at dawn, trek through dense forests and rocky terrains, or dance to the tribal beats, TourGenie offers a unique blend of travel and varied experiences to the tourists. Their tour packages not only cherish the mystic beauty and vibrant culture of Sikkim but they are unbelievably affordable as well. Have a look at their specially designed tour packages for five vacations that are under twenty-five thousand in Northeast India:

1. Assam and Meghalaya Tour Package: This tour comprise of 4 days. Covered with lofty hills, the famous waterfalls & holy shrine of Assam and Meghalaya will enthrall you. You will explore the devotional aspect with Kamakhya and Nabagraha Temple. Also at Cherrapunjee, you can visit Mawsmai cave and much more.

2. Tour in Darjeeling: This 4 day’s tour starts with the Makaibari Tea Garden and continues with ATV Park and the ATV tour. This tour package is specially designed for those travelers who are extremely passionate about nature.

3. Temi Adventure-Sikkim: This tour package unveils the unique adventure, culture, and heritage of Sikkim. The visits include camping and trekking in the Damthang Biodiversity Park. Trek for Tendong hill, and Damthang Bio-Diversity Park.

4. Home Stay Experience in North Sikkim: The 5 days and 4 nights stay in North Sikkim provides a visual treat of the breath-taking views and striking beauty of North Sikkim. In this tour package, you can visit Yumthang valley, Yumesamdong, Katao, Gurudongmar Lake, and later Chopta Valley & Kala Pathar.

5. Dzongu Tour Package: This tour comprises of 5 days and 4 night’s stay in Dzongu. With this tour package, you will experience the river, hot springs, yaks and grazing pasture on Rolling Meadows surrounded by the Himalayan Mountains. Apart from this, TourGenie also offers hike towards Namprikdang, hot spring with the picnic hamper, and much more.

At TourGenie, from the starting of your journey to accommodation and sightseeing, everything is taken care of, as customer’s comfort is their priority. They always go an extra mile to make

your holiday special and memorable. All the above-mentioned tour packages are not only affordable but also provide once in a lifetime experience.

So, without further delay, discover the magic of Northeast India with these tour packages at TourGenie. Call +91 7384718607 to plan your trip now!