Citra Tubindo successfully conduct Training for trainer Based on SKKNI with Transwish Indonesiaat Batam

By the beginning of AFTA (ASEAN Free Trade Area), the need for profession certification in Indonesia is drastically increase. Many Large and Reputable companies started to certify their company’s internal instructor to improve their competitiveness and impact to the employee they teach.

But sometimes, the pressure of “Training for Trainer sertifikasi BNSP” certification need for preparation on the training beforehand. Understanding the SKKNI, implementation and evidence required on “Training for Trainer sertifikasi BNSP” must be understood by applying a Based on SKKNI training.

TransWISH Indonesia announces another successful Training for Trainer Based on SKKNI. This event held in Batam for Citra Tubindo. The training itself conducted from Jul 17-18th 2018. This training is a preparation for the company’s effort to take training for trainer sertifikasi BNSP.

Batam, Indonesia – July 24th 2017 – For Immediate Release

TransWISH Indonesia announces another successful Training for Trainer based on SKKNI for Indonesian Trainers, Motivators and Instructor. This time the training is held for Citra Tubindo, a well known company in Batam. Host for this training is Transwish Indonesia Batam Branch.

This training and competence certification is followed by 30 (Thirty) participants from various departments.

The event held from July 17-18th 2018 at Company’s Learning Centre in Kabil,Batam. This Training based on SKKNI uses the latest “SKKNI Nomor 161 Tahun 2015 Tentang KATEGORI PENDIDIKAN BIDANG STANDARISASI, PELATIHAN, DAN SERTIFIKASI “standard.

This training is lead by TransWISH Indonesia’s Head of Competence Certification Center and senior trainer Mr. Luki Tantra. CO trainers for this program are Mrs. Ryska Carolina Nababan, Ms. Neli Darmayanti and Mr. Bernardus.

Citra Tubindo’s management represented by Mr. Ahmad (HR Supervisor) and Mr.Bambang (HSE Manager). Mr. Ahmad also opens and closes the training. With this training, the company hopes that their internal trainer/ internal instructor can be more impactful on their training sessions; Met the BNSP standard for trainers and facilitate themselves for their next assessment.

BNSP/IPCB (Badan Nasional Sertifikasi Profesi / Indonesian Profession Certification Body) is the Indonesian authorized profession competence certification. TransWISH Indonesia is an approved Training and Competence venue certificate (Tempat Uji Kompetensi/TUK) through Indonesian Competent Instructor Competency Certification Body (LSP IKI).

Full stories and training photo documentation can be found here:

http://transwishindonesia.com/?p=1554

BNSP is the Indonesian authority in charge of implementing the certification of personnel and professional competence for all manpower in Indonesia. The authority is working to ensure the quality of competence and recognition of workers in all sectors of the profession in Indonesia through the certification process.

About TransWISH Indonesia

TransWISH Indonesia is a division of PT. Transafe Dharma Persada which specializes in training for trainer sertifikasi BNSP, soft skill training and People Development Program. People Development Programs Included in the service is training of trainer, Leadership skill, management skill, professional skill, consulting, certification and team building (http://www.transwishindonesia.com)

About Citra Tubindo

P.T. Citra Tubindo Tbk is a company engaged in the oil and gas industry in Indonesia. The company provides the final process in OCTG (Oil Country Tubular Goods) which is the most important component in oil and gas drilling activities. OCTG consists of 3 main products namely Drill Pipe, Casing and Tubing. The company is headquartered in Batam was first established since 1983 and officially operated since June 1984. This company is a business pioneer in Batam Island which now has become a logistics center for the oil and gas industry throughout Indonesia.

The strategic location for the company coupled with the ownership of the water port located in the industrial area makes Citra Tubindo become one of the global exporter of products. Until now, Citra Tubindo has become a world-class producer and a service provider for petroleum tubular products. More than 75% of products have been shipped to multinational oil companies spread across the world.

