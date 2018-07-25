Global Oilseed Processing Market Outlook 2018 – Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Forecast Analysis to 2025

WiseGuyReports has added a new market intelligence report titled “Global Oilseed Processing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025” to its storehouse of extensive and wide variety of reports.

This report studies the global Oilseed Processing market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Oilseed Processing market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Oilseeds are seeds in which oil can be extracted from. The seeds are crushed to obtain oil for human consumption, biodiesel/fuel production and the remainder is processed into meal which is used as high protein livestock and poultry feed.

In recent years, the oilseed processing industry has greatly expanded globally. The growing need for vegetable oils and biofuels is due to increase in global oil consumption and increasing awareness of environmental and sustainable alternative energies.

In 2017, the global Oilseed Processing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Archer Daniels Midland

Bunge

Wilmar International

CHS Inc

Itochu Corporation

Richardson International

Cargill

Louis Dreyfus Company

AG Processing Inc

Efko Group

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Soybean

Rapeseed

Sunflower

Cottonseed

Market segment by Application, split into

Food

Feed

Industrial

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Oilseed Processing in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Oilseed Processing are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders:

Oilseed Processing Manufacturers

Oilseed Processing Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Oilseed Processing Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Table of Contents:

1 Industry Overview of Oilseed Processing

2 Global Oilseed Processing Competition Analysis by Players

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

4 Global Oilseed Processing Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

5 United States Oilseed Processing Development Status and Outlook

6 Europe Oilseed Processing Development Status and Outlook

7 China Oilseed Processing Development Status and Outlook

8 Japan Oilseed Processing Development Status and Outlook

9 Southeast Asia Oilseed Processing Development Status and Outlook

10 India Oilseed Processing Development Status and Outlook

11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

12 Oilseed Processing Market Dynamics

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

14 Research Finding/Conclusion

