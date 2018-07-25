Organic Sliced Bread Market: Drivers, Revenue, Application Industry Demand Analysis 2028

Global Organic Sliced Bread Market: Brief Account

The global organic sliced bread market is foretold to gain impetus with magnifying demand for natural and organic products and growing awareness about health concerns associated with the consumption of artificial ingredients. Organic breads need to pass all tests related to labeling, storage, and processing and comply with ingredient standards suggested under the National Organic Program (NOP) to be called ‘certified.’ Products are thoroughly assessed by United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) approved certifiers before receiving a nod from them.

Organic sliced bread could be classified as per type and application. Producers are using new techniques to improve the shelf life of their organic sliced breads. Moreover, the global market is witnessing the launch of novel technologies used to boost the manufacturing process.

Global Organic Sliced Bread Market: Trends and Opportunities

Just as any other organic option, food experts say it is as important to include organic bread in diet. This could open the door to organic sliced bread producers in the long run. However, consumers are observed to be very particular about choosing certified organic breads. The world organic sliced bread market not only caters to non-vegetarian consumers but also vegans. It offers products that are certified and also vegan. For instance, 7 Sprouted Grain Breads and Food for Life Ezekiel 4:9 are said to be truly vegan and free from all forms of animal products.

According to food researchers, consumers could receive more nutritional value from sprouted grain breads than conventional breads. Usually lost in conventional bread making, nutrition from live sprouted grains is preserved in the breakdown of carbohydrates and proteins during the sprouting process when enzymes are released. Furthermore, the unlocking of vital nutrients in organic sliced bread prepared from sprouted grains allows easy digestion and increased absorption of vitamins B and C and minerals.

Global Organic Sliced Bread Market: Companies Mentioned

The international organic sliced bread market includes top companies such as Toufayan Bakery, Inc., Nature’s Bakery Cooperative, Manna Organics LLC, Hain Celestial Group, Inc., and Flower Foods, Inc. Until the end of 2028, leading players are foreseen to actively participate in the expansion of the market.

Global Organic Sliced Bread Market: Geographical Analysis

Large consumption of organic bakery products in Europe is anticipated to set the tone for enormous growth in the international organic sliced bread market. Busy lifestyle of consumers and demand for easy-to-eat foods could bode well for the market. The region could be trailed by another developed region, i.e. North America as sugar-free products gain strong popularity. Both the regions could bank on the preferred production process of organic sliced bread where products may not include shortenings, preservatives, and artificial ingredients or any genetically modified organisms (GMOs). Some manufacturers could only use organic live grains in their products.

Considering the comparatively lower consumption of bread products in emerging regions such as Asia Pacific due to heavy dominance of non-bread preparations as staple foods, especially in India, players could expect moderate growth of the international organic sliced bread market. However, rising consumer awareness about health benefits, increasing health-consciousness, and improving disposable income of consumers are projected to refine the growth potential of Asia Pacific.