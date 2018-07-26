Energy Drinks Market Research Report by Size, Share, Growth, Trend, Top Key Players Analysis and Forecast by 2022

Market Overview:

The worldwide energy drinks market is climbing ladders of success at quite an astonishing pace. Since its inception, it has been the most talked about drink in the beverage industry. The chief reason for this is growing consciousness regarding health and fitness amidst the younger crowd. Energy drinks are a discrete class of beverage that can provide the consumer with an instant boost of energy and also render certain health benefits. The global market for energy drinks growing rapidly. According to experts, the market is expected to expand at the CAGR of around 5% annually. On the other hand, the estimated revenue return rates also look pretty encouraging.

Athletes have realized the benefits of energy drinks and have started resorting to them to build their stamina. This fact can be characterized as one of the major growth boosters for the market. Apart from that, even the younger generations have started turning towards these drinks to get their vigor back after undertaking hectic and tiring activities. Additionally, changing lifestyle patterns also positively influence the growth of this market.

Major Key Players:

The key players profiled in Energy Drinks are as National Beverage Corporation (U.S.), Red Bull (Austria), Rock Star Inc. (U.S.), Monster Beverage Corporation (U.S.), PepsiCo (U.S.), Coca-Cola (U.S.), Arizona Beverage Company (U.S.), Cloud9 (India), Mountain Fuel Co (U.K.) and Dr Pepper Snapple Group (U.S.)

Industry News:

April 20, 2018 – Interncarabao a major player in the energy drinks market has come up with a completely new marketing strategy for its latest product which is called Carabao. This new campaign highlights the story of the founder of this organization Yuenyong Opakul alias Ad Carabao who was a Thai rockstar who named his energy drink after himself. Through this, the company aims to increase its turnover.

April 6, 2018 – Energy drink giant, Red Bull, recently released an exclusive limited edition Kris Bryant Can for its consumers. It cleverly released it right before the start of the 2018 Major League Baseball season so that they can secure maximum profits by the end of it.

Market Players & Growth Strategies:

The global market for energy drinks is a highly competitive arena. New investors emerge every single day and the players involved have to be on their toes to attain maximum business.

Some of the players who have been successful in doing that for many years can be recognized as Cloud9, Monster Beverage Corporation, Mountain Fuel Co., and National Beverage Corporation. These players resort to certain set growth strategies like acquisitions and mergers, strategic expansion of business and investment in research and development activities.

Market Segmentation:

Market Research Future’s research report on ‘energy drinks market’ has an entire section that is dedicated to segmental analysis. Here are some of the snippets of that portion of the report:

By sales channels – Sport nutrition chains, convenience store, mass merchandiser, vending, supermarkets and drug stores.

By product type – Low carbs, sugar-free, protein drinks and energy shots.

By packaging – Cartons, cans, bottles and others.

By ingredient types – Fruit extracts, vitamins, antioxidants, caffeine and amino acids.

Comprehensive Regional Analysis:

The market for energy drinks has its reach across the entire world. Some of the regions where its presence is observed majorly can be recognized as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World.

The research analysts of Market Research Future carried out an extensive research on the ongoing regional growth trends of the aforementioned regions and they came to the conclusion that North America governs the market in terms of geographies. The credit for the success of this region goes to certain factors like rising health awareness and the immense need for energy drinks.

Europe comes second in line after North America and accounts for the second largest market share. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to expand during the forecast period and attain a considerable amount of success.