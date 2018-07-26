Glucuronolactone Market : Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth, 2015-2025

Glucuronolactone is a chemical substance which is naturally occurs in the connective tissue such as tendons, ligaments, and cartilage of both human and animal bodies, and also found in plant gums. Glucuronolactone is a natural substance produced in the body during glucose metabolism. It possesses energizing properties hence used as main ingredient in higher concentrations in energy drinks and pharmaceutical products. Glucuronolactone possess properties to aid human body in detoxification process, releases hormones and other chemicals and releases through body waste. Glucuronolactone is used as precursor in vitamin c synthesis. Glucuronolactone also can be used for hepatitis, hepatocirrhosis, food and drug poisoning. It is the adjuvant drug of arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis.

Glucuronolactone Market: Segmentation

Glucuronolactone market is segmented on the basis of applications as food and beverage, pharmaceutical products and others. Glucuronolactone is used as food additive in health foods and functional beverages. It is considered as a detoxifying agent as it combines with toxic substances, convert toxins to water-soluble glucuronide conjugates which are excreted in the urine. Hence, glucuronolactone is used globally as important ingredient in energy drinks and it also promotes energy and strength by supporting rebound and recovery after exertion by athletes and heavy workouts. According to various clinical research studies, glucuronolactone can promotes mental performance and positive mood development when used alone or in combination with caffeine. It has effect of regulating immune function, moistening skin, anti-aging, improving oxygen to the brain and help recover from fatigue, etc. Glucuronolactone is used in pharmaceutical industry as dynamic ingredient in the formulation of medicine and health product for curing hepatitis, food and drug poisoning, bone diseases and collagen diseases. Among these segments food and beverage segment is expected to grow at faster rate as use of glucuronolactone is increased tremendously in new product development.

Glucuronolactone Market: Region-wise Outlook

Glucuronolactone market is segmented on the basis of region as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific except Japan, Japan and Middle East and Africa. Out of these region Asia pacific is mature market for glucuronolactone production, especially China has maximum number of established manufactures.

Glucuronolactone Market: Drivers

Glucuronolactone is used in various food product as energy drink and functional foods. It provides best solution for individuals those wants to boost their mental awareness, increase stamina and physical fortitude. Increase demand of instant energy releasing product is driving the glucuronolactone market.

Glucuronolactone Market: Key Players

The key international players operating in Glucuronolactone market includes Hubei Yitai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Shaoxing Marina Biotechnology Co.,Ltd., Merck Millipore Corporation ,Foodchem International Corporation, Creative Compounds, Suzhou No. 5 Factory Pharmaceutical, Shouguang Zhonghe Biochemical, Anhui Fubore and Aceto Corporation. Some of the major end user in glucuronolactone market includes Red Bull GmbH, Aimia Foods UK and Vitavit (Pty) Ltd.