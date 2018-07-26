Healthcare eDiscovery Market Research Analysis by Manufacturers and Consumption Forecast 2023

The study report worldwide Healthcare eDiscovery Market covers the market analysis for the regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific/ Southeast Asia and Row and country analysis of China, Japan, and India focusing on top manufacturers in world market and the market share they hold including their contribution to the market growth

The Global Healthcare eDiscovery Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 11.5%.

Healthcare eDiscovery Market Key Players:

Commvault (U.S.), Actiance, Inc. (U.S.), Barracuda Networks Inc. (U.S.), Global Relay Communications Inc. (U.S.), Google (U.S.), IBM (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Allscripts (U.S.) and others.

Market Scenario:

Many organizations in healthcare do not have the right information systems to address data storage and retrieval requirements cost-effectively. In the healthcare industry, organizations have to comply with numerous rules and regulations. Therefore, there is a need for an information governance solution with a purpose-built eDiscovery platform, for the management of healthcare data. Healthcare data is of two types namely, structured and unstructured. Structured data can be referred to as alphabets, numbers and can be easily processed and stored whereas unstructured data can be referred as emails, images, audios, and video files which constitutes a scattered data. Therefore, there is a need for the reliable healthcare data management system to maintain the security of information of the patients.

The healthcare eDiscovery market is driven by increasing demand for an information system for the management of electronic health records, strict regulation of storage of clinical and patient data on a cloud-based platform, and increasing use of software for healthcare system for data management. Risks of managing healthcare data include the use of pirated software, data security issues and the threat of cyber-attacks, which retrains the growth of this market. The high cost of healthcare data management solutions and unawareness among the medical staff may restrain the market growth.

Healthcare eDiscovery Industry Segments:

The Global Healthcare eDiscovery Market is segmented on the basis of deployment, application, and end-user.

On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented into the on-premise system and cloud system. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into application audit trail via metadata, communication, EHR-hosting, and other applications. On the basis of end-users, the market is segmented into healthcare IT companies, hospitals, clinics, pharmacy, and others.

Global Healthcare eDiscovery Market – Regional Analysis:

Healthcare eDiscovery market is segmented into four regions consisting Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. Americas is the largest market for healthcare eDiscovery. It comprises of two regions namely North America and South America. Increasing awareness regarding storage, maintenance, and recovery cost of medical image are the key driver of this market in America. North America comprise largest market share in this market. North American region has one of the best medical facilities of the World. Innovative software developed by software development companies for healthcare and technological advancement are responsible for growth of this market in North America. Awareness of healthcare professionals regarding the use of healthcare eDiscovery helpful in saving time and manual efforts while storing a retrieving data also drives this market North America. Other factors responsible for market growth include blooming growth of Healthcare IT. Huge population, increasing awareness about Patient Management and importance use of software for sharing clinical information between healthcare centres are driving the growth for the market in South America. Europe is the second largest market owing to increasing adoption of healthcare IT for management of medical records and improving healthcare system. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region for the healthcare e-discovery market. The growth of market is attributed to increasing need for the sophisticated healthcare facilities and increasing acceptance of healthcare IT. For instance countries such as India and China are the major contributor for the growth market. However, The Middle East and Africa has the lowest market for healthcare e-discovery because of limited development in healthcare sector.

