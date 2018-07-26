Seiko Quartz Analog SGEH72 SGEH72P1 SGEH72P Men’s Watch is another addition to the affordable horology by the brand Seiko. Heavily influenced by the Grand Seiko ideologies, it is a smartly designed watch with the original DNA of the brand. The watch has created waves with its simple quartz movement based design and that surely makes it a prized possession. The sleek yet substantially hefty watch has a gold tone stainless steel case and a milk white dial; the 40mm across and 9mm thick case is quite large and is most suitable for mid-sized to wide wrists. Its dressy demeanor comes from its gold finish and the contrasting white dial.

The bezel is fixed with no additional complexity and so is the dial. Golden hour markers and hands against the white background make it look classy. A watch that can be popular with a bit traditional minded people who likes a matured look. The case has a pure sapphire crystal cover that makes it hardy too. The date display is at the three o’clock marker and is large and bold to make it visible. The watch has a 100-meter water resistance that makes it easy to keep it with you while swimming. The deployant clasp itself is, of course, finished well and simple to operate. The mechanism feels secure when closed and does not wiggle during operation. It is a high-quality unit.

A total value for money, the Seiko Quartz Analog SGEH72 SGEH72P1 SGEH72P Men’s Watch is vintage inspired with the classic and genuine 7N42 movement. This watch looks good with most outfits, though I would recommend it for formal settings. As a daily wearer, it will serve you well. It may not have the chronograph, but it’s a real gem of a watch and its price almost the same of a chronograph watch. Like every wrist watch, there is lot of value built in and this Montre Seiko certainly maintains it. Under magnification the dial really shows perfection which can be obtained in high end Swiss watches. But overall, this watch exudes confidence and, despite its size, is elegant rather than brash.

An exquisite watch with mesmerizing looks; it has been given close attention to precision and accuracy.

Bottom line: The Montre Seiko Quartz Chronograph Men’s Watch comes with a grandeur that reminds of the Grand Seiko lineup! Simple, elegant and dressy, the legendary Seiko builds a watch to desire for. A watch with all goodness of quartz, the Seiko Quartz Analog SGEH72 SGEH72P1 SGEH72P Men’s Watch gets all the attention of watch collectors with its gold undertone and white dial that bring out its elegance and make a mark even among the expensive watches category.