Urinary Tract Infection Market Trends That Will Drive Success In 2023

Namely Urinary Tract Infection Market Report has Been Published by Market Research Future Which Covers All the Geographical Locations with Demand, Trend Analysis with near about Forecasted results and Also Covers the Market Expectations.

Get Premium Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6138

Key Vendors Operating In the Global Urinary Tract Infection Market:

Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline Novartis AG, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, AstraZeneca, Cipla Inc., Johnson & Johnson, and others.

Market Scenario:

Urinary tract infection (UTI treatment) is the infection of the lower or upper urinary tract caused by bacterial agents such as Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus saprophyticus, and others. The symptoms associated with UTI are pain during urination, frequent urination and a feeling of urination despite having an empty bladder.

Some of the primary causes of UTI include unsafe intercourse, diabetes, and obesity, lack of hygiene. Due to the inherent complicated female anatomy, UTI infection affects females more than males. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that almost 50 % of the women suffer from UTI treatment at some point in time in their lives resulting in more than 1 million hospitalizations per year. Almost 1 % of boys and 3 to 8 % of girls are diagnosed with UTI treatment. The annual cost of UTI treatment infections treatment is higher than $1 billion in the U.S. alone. The incidence rate of UTIs is 0.91 % of total population, and 2.05 % for a female population with E.coli being the most common pathogen accounting for 80 % to 90 % of all the cases.

Rise in hospital-borne infections, the emergence of drug-resistant bacteria, growing the geriatric population, childbirth, and increasing health awareness especially about women health. Growing used of catheters is the fastest driver of catheter-associated UTI. According to Centres for Disease Control and Prevention among hospitals acquired infections, approximately 75 % are associated with a urinary catheter.

The prime market constraints include growing drug resistance, unmet clinical needs, loss of patents, increasing market fragmentation, and others.

The global UTI treatment drugs market is valued at USD 8 billion in 2016, which is expected to reach to USD 9.89 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 3.6 %.

Check Additional Discount@ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/6138

Segments:

The Global UTI treatment Market is segmented based on drug class, clinical indications, end users, and regions.

Based on drug class which comprises of quinolones, aminoglycosides, β-lactam, azoles, and others.

Based on clinical indications this market is segmented into urethritis, cystitis, and pyelonephritis and others.

Based on end users the market is segmented into hospitals, self-administered and others.

Based on the regions, the market has been segmented as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa and rest of the world.

Regional analysis:

North America led by the U.S. accounts for the maximum market share of the global UTI treatment market followed by Europe. The recent regulatory shift in the U.S. such as the implementation of Affordable Care Act and Hospital Readmissions Reduction Program coupled with Medicare initiative to penalize unnecessary patient readmissions is expected to charge the U.S UTI treatment market. Europe has a higher hospitalization rate than the U.S. despite the U.S. having a substantial spending on healthcare. However, these markets are stagnant, and there is a definite shift towards the Asia Pacific region led by India and China. The Asia Pacific will be the fastest growing market, and the growth will be driven by China, and India as these nations have huge population and the low cost of UTI treatment drugs.

TABLE OF CONTENT

Chapter 1. Report Prologue

Chapter 2. Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restrains

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.6 Technology Trends & Assessment

…Continued!

Request for Toc @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/request-toc/6138