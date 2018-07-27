Global Feed Antioxidants Market is projected to grow at a CAGR over 4.8% during the period 2017-2023

Market Definition:

Feed antioxidants market is observing an exponential growth based on the high use in the feed industry. Additionally, the feed antioxidants market is growing due to increasing meat & meat products consumption. Moreover, growing demand for high-quality animal feed and increasing awareness regarding livestock health, among livestock holders, is driving the growth of global feed antioxidants market.

Market Scenario:

The global feed antioxidants market is anticipated to boost with the rise in awareness regarding available benefits to livestock from the feed antioxidants. Additionally, increased demand for feed antioxidants from the bulk feed manufacturers to overcome the effect of feed oxidation is pushing the market growth. The developing economies of the Asia Pacific region, are witnessing a high demand for feed additives such as feed antioxidants, owing to high demand for meat and meat products.

Furthermore, advance processing methods & technologies, and high opportunities in developing countries are positively supporting the growth of the market. However, the toxicity caused by the use of synthetic chemicals used in feed to overcome oxidation of feed may hamper the feed antioxidants market over the review period. The market players are responding to these new opportunities by introducing new products, which are naturally prepared and have lesser side-effects on the livestock performanve, which has boosted the share of natural feed antioxidants in the global market. Nevertheless, all these factors are projected to lead to the estimated CAGR of 4.8% of the feed antioxidants market during the forecast period, 2017-2023.

Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the global feed antioxidants market are Cargill Inc. (U.S.), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Alltech, Inc. (U.S.), Adisseo France SAS (France), Danisco A/S (Denmark), Koninklijke DSM N.V (the Netherlands), Kemin Europa NV (Belgium), Perstorp Holding AB (Sweden), Novus International, Inc. (U.S.), and Nutreco N.V. (the Netherlands).

Key Findings

The demand for feed antioxidants is high in the poultry and livestock industry

Asia Pacific region is experiencing a higher growth rate in the global feed antioxidants market

In July 2017, German company BASF, has released a vitamin A formulation that includes an alternative to ethoxyquin for use in livestock and fish feed

Regional Analysis:

Global Feed Antioxidants Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (Row). The Asia Pacific region is dominating the feed antioxidants market, followed by North America. Increasing livestock diseases, growing health awareness towards feed antioxidants, and increased consumption of meat products have surged the demand for feed antioxidants. Moreover, increased demand for superior quality animal feed is driving the market of feed antioxidants in the Asia Pacific region.

Furthermore, U.S. dominates the North America feed antioxidants market. Increased demand for meat products in North America is likely to boost the feed antioxidants market over the forecast period. Additionally, the major key players are actively involved in the research & development to enhance the product functionality.