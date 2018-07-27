Global Roller Bearing Market 2018 : Latest Global Industry Trends and Forecast Analysis

Orbis Research has discussed brief overview and in-depth assessment on Global Roller Bearing Market 2018 including key market trends,upcoming technologies,industry drivers,challenges,regulatory policies,with key company profiles and overall competitive scenario.The market study can help them to make critical business decisions on production techniques,raw materials procurement,and to increase industry chain cycle of market across the globe.

Roller Bearings are a type of rolling-element bearing that uses cylinders (rollers) to maintain the separation between the moving parts of the bearing (as opposed to using balls as the rolling element). The purpose of a roller bearing is to reduce rotational friction and support radial and axial loads. Compared to ball bearings, roller bearings can support heavy radial loads and limited axial loads (parallel to the shaft).

Roller Bearings are a type of rolling-element bearing that uses cylinders (rollers) to maintain the separation between the moving parts of the bearing. The primary end market for this type of bearing is the industrial and automotive industry. In 2015, demand from general and heavy machine industry contributed 61.21% share, followed by Automotive with 20.98% share.

Commonly, roller bearings can be divided into many types, tapered roller bearing, cylindrical roller bearings, needle roller bearings and others. Among these types, tapered roller bearing is the most basic and widely used one. In 2015, production of tapered roller bearing reached to 9242 million units.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Roller Bearing will register a 2.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 24900 million by 2023, from US$ 21300 million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Roller Bearing market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Taper Roller Bearing

Cylindrical Roller Bearing

Needle Roller Bearing

Others

Segmentation by application:

Automotive

General and Heavy Machinery

Aerospace

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

SKF

Schaeffler

NSK

NTN

JTEKT

Timken

C&U

LYC

Nachi

NMB

TMB

ZWZ

RBC Bearings

HRB

ZXY

Wanxiang Qianchao

