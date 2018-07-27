Neuromorphic computing Market Status, Revenue, Growth Rate, Services and Solutions- Forecast to 2023

Global Neuromorphic Computing Market research report, by application (image recognition, signal recognition, data mining), offering (hardware, software), end-users (automotive, consumer electronics, automotive, defense, healthcare) – Forecast till 2023

Global Neuromorphic Computing Market research report, by application (image recognition, signal recognition, data mining), offering (hardware, software), end-users (automotive, consumer electronics, automotive, defense, healthcare) – Forecast till 2023

The Global Neuromorphic Computing Market is expected to grow at 49% CAGR through the forecast period.

key players:

Some of the key players in the market are IBM Corp. (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S.), Samsung Group (South Korea), Intel Corp. (U.S.), HRL Laboratories, LLC (U.S.), General Vision Inc. (U.S.), Applied Brain Research Inc. (U.S.), and BrainChip Holdings Ltd. (U.S.) among others

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5110

Neuromorphic engineering is an emerging interdisciplinary field that involves designing sophisticated devices based on complex neural circuits of the brain. It uses principles of the nervous system for engineering applications to achieve a better understanding of computations occurring in actual biological circuits and utilize their unique properties of to design and implement efficient engineering products.

The main factors, which has driven research and development of neuromorphic chips, are tremendous demand for data and data analytics, miniaturization of sensors, ingress of Artificial Intelligence into software of almost all intelligent machines and high cost of further miniaturization of integrated circuits.

One of the key areas where such systems would need break-through research would be in design of algorithms since biological systems autonomously process information through deep learning whereas any human designed chip or system would be limited by human designed algorithms. The applications areas currently comprise sensors in military as well as medical fields.

Regional Analysis

North America, which comprises the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, is expected to hold the major share of the global neuromorphic computing market between 2017 and 2023. The market in this region is likely to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period since North America is one of the major markets for image recognition. Also, the higher penetration of devices with unique voice and image identification capabilities in defense, wearables, IoT, and robotics technology for interactive experience is driving the growth of the neuromorphic computing market in North America.

The Stanford university Neurogrid chip uses sub-threshold analogue circuits to model neuron and synapse dynamics in biological real time. The Neurogrid system comprises a software suite for configuration and visualization of neural activity, plus hardware (including 16 Neurocore chips and support circuitry) for real-time simulation of the neural network. The real-time operation of Neurogrid makes it suitable for robotic control, and it has already been interfaced to a robotic arm with the ultimate goal of controlling a prosthetic limb. Future research will include exploiting the technology’s low power to develop a chip that can be implanted in the brain for prosthetic limb control.

The Asia-Pacific neuromorphic computing market is experiencing high growth due to increasing demand for artificial intelligence, and consumer preference towards small sized products leading to the requirement of miniaturization of ICs. With the advent of smart technologies, smart sensors are being used in many end-user industries like automotive, electronics, and medical. The growth of neuromorphic computing market is hindered due to the slow pace of development, despite heavy investments in R&D, and emerging complexities of hardware designing. Implementing neuromorphic chips across wide end-users such as medical, military and defence etc. are opportunities in this market. The European market is also gaining momentum owing to the rise of opportunities for the neuromorphic projects.

For Any Questions, Make An Enquiry Here @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/5110

Industry Segments

The segmentation of the neuromorphic computing market is carried out on the basis of offering, application, end-user and region. On the basis of the offerings, the segment comprises of hardware and software. The wide range of applications of the neuromorphic computing market includes object detection, signal recognition, image recognition, data mining and many more. The regions included in the market are Asia Pacific, Europe, North America and rest of the world. The end-user segment of the market comprises of segments such as consumer electronics, automotive, defense, automotive, and healthcare.

Global Competitive Analysis

The key trends and players have established a positive tone for development. The competitors in the market are persistently trying to establish leading market positions through new policies and strategies. The experienced management in the companies operating in the market are creating business models which can bring about a fruitful phase of development. The competitors in the market are trying to succeed commercially by ensuring demand and supply are in balance. The contenders in the market are also leveraging their competitive advantages to secure their growth in the market. The momentum of the market’s growth has altered the competitive backdrop of the market. The market development by competitors also comprises of strong risk management.

Industry Updates:

Jan 2018 Intel has recently announced a milestone in its efforts to research and develop future computing technologies in neuromorphic computing. Intel’s research into neuromorphic computing comprises of a new computing paradigm that draws inspiration from the functioning of the brain. This will aid in unlocking the exponential gains in power and performance efficiency for the future of artificial intelligence. To this end, they have developed a neuromorphic research chip, code-named “Loihi,” which consist of digital circuits that impersonate the brain’s basic operation. The Loihi chip combines training and inference on a single chip with the objective of making machine learning extra power efficient. Neuromorphic chips could eventually be used anywhere real world data needs to be processed in developing real-time environments. In the start of this year, Intel has planned to share the Loihi test chip with the top university and research institutions while relating it to more complex data sets and problems.

Browse Full Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/neuromorphic-computing-market-5110

Intended Audience

Hospitals and clinics

Research institutes

Product sales and distribution companies

Original equipment manufacturers

Original design manufacturers

Research and development companies

Market research and consulting firms

Technology standards organizations

Technology investors

System Integrators

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 MARKET INTRODUCTION

1.1 INTRODUCTION

1.2 SCOPE OF STUDY

1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS

1.2.3 LIMITATIONS

1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE:

1.3.1 GLOBAL MEDICAL CONNECTOR MARKET: BY MATERIAL

1.3.2 GLOBAL MEDICAL CONNECTOR MARKET: BY CONNECTOR SIZE

1.3.3 GLOBAL MEDICAL CONNECTOR MARKET: BY REGION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 RESEARCH

2.2 PRIMARY RESEARCH

2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH

2.4 FORECAST MODEL

Continued…