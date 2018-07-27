Portland-Acupuncture.com Announces July and August Special Deal

Portland, Oregon (July 27, 2018) Portland-Acupuncture.com, the best acupuncture clinic in Portland has announced that they are offering special discounts in the months of July and August. Patients can receive services for as low as $60-$75. Our services include: Acupuncture, Cupping, Herbal medicine, Functional Medicine Consultation, and Structural Adjustment.

Portland Acupuncture Clinic treats the following conditions: auto, sports and work injuries, anxiety and depression, stress-related syndromes, arthritis, tendonitis, joint pain, degenerative disc disorders, musculoskeletal pain, fibromyalgia, headaches, migraines, asthma, allergies, common cold, influenza, bronchitis, lung infections, bladder and kidney infections, infertility, impotence, erectile dysfunction, chronic fatigue syndrome, diarrhea, nausea, weight loss, insomnia and sleep problems, cardiac palpitations, hypertension, congestive heart failure, menopause, PMS and menstrual irregularity, and many other conditions.

Acupuncture is one branch of Traditional (Chinese) Medicine, or Traditional Medicine. Acupuncture is the gentle insertion of very ﬁne needles into points on the body. This process stimulates the lymphatic, vascular and neural pathways within the body, allowing natural healing to occur.

Serving clients throughout the Portland metropolitan region, Portland Acupuncture is a full-service traditional medicine healing center offering a variety of modalities to address the unique needs of every patient. To learn more about, to view its offering of pain relief services, or to make an appointment, call or text 503-481-0283.

Founded by Al Thieme, LAc and MAOM, an acupuncturist with over 10 years of experience. Portland Acupuncture is dedicated to providing the most effective acupuncture, herbal medicine and nutrition therapies to clients throughout Portland.

