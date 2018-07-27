Solar Panels 2018 Market Size, Global Industry Overview and Competitive Analysis Research Report 2023

Solar Panels Market Overview:
The global market for solar panels is to grow exponentially with CAGR of 20.18% during the prognosis period (2018-2023), claims Market Research Future (MRFR). Advanced technologies have ensured that the solar panel can attain the grid parity of conventional energy resources. Stepping a bit further, these panels offer eco-friendly solutions at a reasonable price, a sure financial advantage for the end-user consumers.
Drivers and Restraints:
Growing concerns regarding the environment have been driving the market since long. Solar panels do not emit poisonous gases or cause noise pollution, thus, reducing carbon footprint. In addition, solar panels do not require fossil fuels and depend solely on its exposure time to the sunlight which is a constant source of energy. At the same time, a paradigmatic shift in consumer behavioral pattern has resulted in augmented lifestyle and spurred the growth of the extensive use of electrical & electronic devices. Electrical & electronics could reap many benefits from solar panels owing to its ability to cut down expenditures substantially.
Industry Top Key Players:-
- Trina Solar Limited (China)
- Canadian Solar Inc. (Canada)
- Jinko Solar Holding Co., Ltd. (China)
- JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd. (China)
- Hanwha Q CELLS Co., Ltd., (South Korea)
- ABROS green GmbH (Germany)
- Yingli Solar (China)
- SunPower Corporation (U.S.A)
- Abengoa Solar (Spain)
- eSolar, Inc. (U.S.A).
Market Analysis:-
The global solar panel market is increasing tremendously in influence of major drivers such as global environmental concerns, future energy supply security, increasing investment in clean energy, and low operating cost of a solar power plant. In the last five years (2011-2016), solar PV registered 34.1% average annual growth rate and CSP achieved 22%. Currently, the market for solar PV is bigger than CSP, mainly due to huge investment, research and development, and initiatives taken by the government. However, CSP technologies are expected to grow at a faster rate in future as new markets such as China, India, Brazil, Canada, Germany, and France open up. At the end of 2016, cumulative installed capacities of CSP and solar PV were 4.8 GW and 303 GW, respectively.
Asia-Pacific is the biggest solar power market; followed by Europe and then North America. China alone shares almost 44% of new solar PV capacity. Spain remained the global leader in existing CSP capacity, with 2.3 GW till the end of 2016, followed by the United States with just over 1.7 GW. These two countries still accounted for over 80% of global installed capacity. The rest of the world (ROW) region is comprised of Brazil, Middle East, and Israel; which are gaining attention from the major players of the PV and the CSP market considering the potential that these regions hold.
MAjor Points of TOC:-
1 Executive Summary
2 Introduction
3 Research Methodology
4 Market Dynamics
5 Market Factor Analysis
5.1 Porter’s 5 Forces Analysis 26
5.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants 27
5.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers 27
5.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes 27
5.1.4 Bargaining Power Of Buyers 27
5.1.5 Segment Rivalry 27
5.2 Value Chain Analysis 28
6 Global Solar Panels Market, By Technology
6.1 Introduction 31
6.2 Solar PV 33
6.3 Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) 33
