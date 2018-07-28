Al Ain Ahlia Insurance of ABG Offers Different Insurance Products

Abu Dhabi, Dubai (July 04, 2018) – The Al Ain Al Ahila Insurance is the sister company of the Al Badie Group, which is a popular name in the United Arab Emirates. ABG Group is the major shareholder in the Al Ain Ahila Insurance Company.

The good thing about this insurance company is that the company manages to offer a wide range of insurance packages including transportation, life, health care and car insurance. The company has its headquarters in the Abu Dhabi and the company has provided employment opportunity to nearly 150 individuals.

As Mr. Khaled Al Badie is the Vice President of the ABG that holds major shares in the insurance company, he has a great interest towards and company and he offer many suggestions for the growth of the insurance company with his extensive knowledge.

In addition to offering different insurance packages, the insurance company also offers reinsurance security to ensure greater business diversification. Due to the expertise and knowledge of Mr. Khaled Al Badie, the company has gained A3 rating from the Moody due to the superior capitalization, high liquid asset base and underwriting earning trends.

About Al Ain Ahila Insurance Company:

The insurance company was established in the year 1975. With a group of experienced and expert shareholders and board of directors, the insurance company is able to perform well.

For more information, please visit https://www.arabianindustry.com/topics/company/41938/

Media Contact:

Al Ain Ahila Insurance Company

3077 Al Ain Insurance Company Building, Airport Road,

City: Abu Dhabi

Country: United Arab Emirates

Phone: 971 2 4459900

Fax: 971 2 4456685

Email: alainins@emirates.net.ae

Website: www.alaininsurance.com

