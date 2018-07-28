We Are the Supreme Modelling Agency in the Industry

With our diversity in knowledge we are building and providing a platform for modelling talents in these evolving times of the industry. Discovering significant in the modelling and talent area, Model Factory is growing in notoriety in its 17th year since inception. Forming the pillar of success with our team of hard working professionals, we thrive on the objectives of nurturing, career management and forging relationships with our models and our clients.

We know breaking into the modelling world isn’t an easy task but with our right advice and direction it can change the course of your success. The Model Factory provides services which are designed to help aspiring models identify which are best suited for them, and how to approach these opportunities, and how to equip with the right portfolio. Our approach for the models is to determine that they have right kind of attitude for the work they are into and are eager to perfect their craft.

We provide our models work in campaigns exhibitions, product promotions, fittings, television commercials and advertisements. Our aim is to set new impressive standards in maintaining influence both within our industry and in the wider society with our work of art.

At our deposition we have younger generation models as well. Model Factory is the most genuine platform to showcase kids modelling as we have created a close knit and friendly environment to ensure kids are always in a happy and comfortable environment while working.

We remain committed through the help of our successful strategy implementation of new ideas, new talent acquisitions and continual superior Model agency to our models and clients throughout the globe.

