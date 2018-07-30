An intelligence report has been added to the portfolio of WiseGuyReports titled, “Global Digital Music Market Outlook 2018 – Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Forecast Analysis to 2025”.
Report Description:
This report studies the global Digital Music market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Digital Music market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
In digital music, the sound is encoded in digital format. The technology used records, stores, and generates music in digital form.
Digital music service allows customers to listen to and download music. High-quality music is made available for purchase, access, and play back by the service provider. In this type of service, the service provider purchases digital rights from music recording companies. The service is provided through a network service, wherein the user pays a subscription fee, pays per download, or accesses the music free of charge from an ad-based streaming model. The user can also download music and playlists directly to a smartphone for offline listening on the go without requiring the use of the internet.
In 2017, the global Digital Music market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
Amazon.com
Apple
CBS
Deezer
EMI Music Publishing
Fox Music Publishing
Google
Hungama Digital Media Entertainment
Microsoft
Sony
Spotify
Universal Music Group
Aspiro
Beats Electronics
Blinkbox Music
Gaana.com
Grooveshark
Guvera
Mixcloud
Myspace
Rara
Rhapsody
Saavn
Slacke
Songl
SoundCloud
Thumbplay
TuneIn Radio
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Permanent downloads
Music streaming
Market segment by Application, split into
Below 18 years
18-40 years
41-60 years
Above 60 years
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and forecast the market size of Digital Music in global market.
To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.
To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.
To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Digital Music are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Digital Music Manufacturers
Digital Music Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Digital Music Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Table of Contents
1 Industry Overview of Digital Music
2 Global Digital Music Competition Analysis by Players
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
4 Global Digital Music Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)
5 United States Digital Music Development Status and Outlook
6 Europe Digital Music Development Status and Outlook
7 China Digital Music Development Status and Outlook
8 Japan Digital Music Development Status and Outlook
9 Southeast Asia Digital Music Development Status and Outlook
10 India Digital Music Development Status and Outlook
11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)
12 Digital Music Market Dynamics
13 Market Effect Factors Analysis
14 Research Finding/Conclusion
