Global Digital Music Market Outlook 2018 – Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Forecast Analysis to 2025

Report Description:

This report studies the global Digital Music market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Digital Music market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

In digital music, the sound is encoded in digital format. The technology used records, stores, and generates music in digital form.

Digital music service allows customers to listen to and download music. High-quality music is made available for purchase, access, and play back by the service provider. In this type of service, the service provider purchases digital rights from music recording companies. The service is provided through a network service, wherein the user pays a subscription fee, pays per download, or accesses the music free of charge from an ad-based streaming model. The user can also download music and playlists directly to a smartphone for offline listening on the go without requiring the use of the internet.

In 2017, the global Digital Music market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Amazon.com

Apple

CBS

Deezer

EMI Music Publishing

Fox Music Publishing

Google

Hungama Digital Media Entertainment

Microsoft

Sony

Spotify

Universal Music Group

Aspiro

Beats Electronics

Blinkbox Music

Gaana.com

Grooveshark

Guvera

Mixcloud

Myspace

Rara

Rhapsody

Saavn

Slacke

Songl

SoundCloud

Thumbplay

TuneIn Radio

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Permanent downloads

Music streaming

Market segment by Application, split into

Below 18 years

18-40 years

41-60 years

Above 60 years

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Digital Music in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Digital Music are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Digital Music Manufacturers

Digital Music Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Digital Music Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview of Digital Music

2 Global Digital Music Competition Analysis by Players

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

4 Global Digital Music Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

5 United States Digital Music Development Status and Outlook

6 Europe Digital Music Development Status and Outlook

7 China Digital Music Development Status and Outlook

8 Japan Digital Music Development Status and Outlook

9 Southeast Asia Digital Music Development Status and Outlook

10 India Digital Music Development Status and Outlook

11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

12 Digital Music Market Dynamics

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

14 Research Finding/Conclusion

