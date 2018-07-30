IDP Education India to launch Australian Virtual Education Fair Career counseling opportunity to LIVE CHATwithover 30renowned Australian universities &institutions

New Delhi, Thursday26th July 2018: IDP Education, one of the largest student placement service providers in the country for higher education abroad provides an online platform for students looking forward to study in Australia to interact and have LIVE CHAT with counselors from universities and institutions of their choice. Starting from 23rd July to03rd August 2018,the fair is a unique tool for aspiring students to have the opportunity to interact with faculties and representatives from Australian institutions.

Over 30 Australian universities and institutions would be a part of this unique ‘virtual fair’ which is open for all aspiring Indian students. The fair also offers a 24×7 window for offline queries. Students just need to fill in a short registration form on their portal (http://india.virtualfair.idp.com) and proceed straight to the CHAT room. This IDP initiative would further help students get application fee waivers and scholarships for a select few.

IDP helps the students from the beginning till the end starting from course and university selection, application submission, offer acceptance, tuition fee payment, visa assistance and pre departure orientation.

IDP India is also hosting Australian Education Fair in 20 cities across India with over 35universities & institutions participating in the events starting from 10th August to 04thSeptember 2018. The education fair will offer face-to-face interaction with institution representatives and details on a plethora of studying options.

List of Australian Universities/Institutions participating in Virtual Fair:

Log on to http://india.virtualfair.idp.com now. Students can also call (Toll Free) 1800-102-2233 or ‘44118888’

Curtin University

Deakin College

Deakin University

Edith Cowan University

Flinders University

International College of Hotel Management

James Cook University-Townsville

James Cook University-Brisbane

Kaplan Business School

Kent Institute

LaTrobe University

Macquarie University

Melbourne Institute of Technology

Monash University

Murdoch University

Navitas Australia

RMIT University

Study Group-Australia

Swinburne University of Technology

The Australian National University

The University of Queensland

The University of Sydney

The University of Western Australia

University of Newcastle

University of South Australia

University of Southern Queensland

University of Tasmania

University of Technology, Sydney

UTS:Insearch

University of Technology Wollongong

Victoria University

Western Sydney University

About IDP

IDP Education is a world leader in international student placement services and proud co-owner of IELTS. With a network of over 100 international student placement centers, IDP has a global presence in more than 30 countries. IDP Education Limited is an ASX listed company that is 50% owned by Australian universities. For almost 50 years, IDP has played a major role in international education by offering comprehensive counseling services to students and having placed more than 400,000 students into quality institutions in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Canada, New Zealand and more recently, Ireland.

IELTS

IDP is a co-owner of IELTS (International English Language Testing System). Since its launch in 1989, IELTS has become the world’s most popular high-stakes English language proficiency test.

IELTS is accepted as evidence of English language proficiency by over 10,000 organizations worldwide. Last year, more than 3 million tests were taken globally.