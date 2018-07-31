Capsular Tension Rings Market Progresses for Huge Profits During 2018 – 2028

The eye is considered as a vital organ in the human body. External factors such as pollution and stress affect the health of the eyes. Capsular tension rings (CTR) are devices which are used to maintain and up hold the lens capsule. Lens capsule is a light membrane which surrounds the lens. These C -shaped capsular tension ring devices are used to increase the stability of the lens capsule during and after the lens extraction and intraocular lens implantation.

At the time of lens extraction or after the intraocular lens implantation the tension ring devices or the C shaped devices increase the stability of the lens capsule which helps in a successful visual result. The capsular tension rings are used during surgeries and conditions such as mature contracts, high myopia, zonulolysis from trauma or previous surgery. The capsular ring is placed to provide a perfect stability of the lens capsule diaphragm. Moreover the placement of the capsular tension rings is of utmost importance as it creates a large amount of stress on the capsular bag. The final placement should be away from the weak area. The hook of the ring is placed from the final eyelet in both manual and injector implantations. The surgery is completed after the stabilization of the eye by the capsular ring. The surgery gives complicated cataract cases a ray of hope for the patients. However if the CTR is not placed properly the patients may suffer from long term post-operative complications.

Factors Driving the Capsular Tension Rings Market

The capsular tension ring Market is primarily driven by increasing prevalence of cataract and eye defects. According to the Center for disease and control and prevention (CDC) cataract affects over 20.5 million Americans of age 40 and older and by age 80, more than half of all Americans have cataract. With the large number of geriatric population cataract is also increasing which is creating a demand for capsular tension rings. Moreover lifestyle factors such as alcohol consumption and smoking cigarettes are also responsible for cataract and hence create demand for capsular tensions rings. The overall market of capsular tension ring market is pushed by the increasing demand for growing expenditure on healthcare. Further advancement and development may further improve CTR performance and effectiveness. The capsular tension ring Market offers the potential to correct the complicated cataract and many other conditions with a strong perception in future with its continued investment.

Regional Market Outlook

North America is expected to be the dominant region in the global capsular tension ring Market followed by Europe, due to high prevalence of cataract and eye defects in the region and strict regulations for patient care and safety. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate due to increasing number of technology advancement and healthcare facilities .In addition, initiatives by the governments in the region on providing better healthcare facilities to the population contribute to the growth of the capsular tension ring. The availability of new products and R&D in regions such as Asia Pacific and Latin America further are expected to spur the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Participants

Examples of some of the key players identified in the global capsular tension ring Market are Auro lab, Biotech visioncare, Insight Surgical., FCI, Lenstec, Inc., Ophtec., Spectrum, Excel Optics among others. The companies are involved in collaboration agreements for R&D in order to exploit maximum potential. Also, they are mainly focused on to strengthen the core competencies of their product portfolio.