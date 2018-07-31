Celebrate Love at India’s First Budgeted Couple-friendly Hotel Chain – Luvstay

New Delhi, July 31, 2018: The concept of ‘love amongst unmarried couples’ is still very new to our country, which creates hassle for the couples to celebrate their love. Aiming to bring a social change in the mindsets of the people of our country towards love, Luvstay, India’s first budgeted couple-friendly hotel enables unmarried couples to get safe and secured rooms at an affordable price. Luvstay also offers affordable rooms to travelers who wish to unwind themselves only for a few hours.

Inspired by the Love Hotels of Japan, Luvstay is the ‘celebration-of-love’ destination for couples and secret lovers who wish to keep things discrete, and travelers who need a place to crash. The company also offers special short-stay rates where rooms are charged based on 12-hourly tariffs.

As per Mr. Sumit Anand, Founder of Luvstay, “The concept of Love-stays in India is at a very nascent stage because of the mindsets of a certain cluster of people. While how conservative India is about the concept, Love-stays sees a high demand in the future to come, looking at the initial demand. The love hotels is set to outgrow that of conventional hotels in the next 4 to 5 years as there are many takers for the idea”.

Working on a simple platform, the Luvstay app / website takes a person directly to the list of properties as soon as they enter the location, date, and time of stay. The reservation and payment process too are equally easy to get through. Since inception, Luvstay has partnered with more than 500 partner hotels onboard and a wide presence in over 40 cities including Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, Ambala, Gwalior, Hyderabad, etc.

Luvstay also offers exclusive amenities like special birthday cakes, bespoke love kits, flowers, and other customizable gifts which are delivered to the room.

Adding further, Mr. Anand says, “pricing being an important factor in a developing country like India, Luvstay aims to service only the budgeted hotel niche and not the luxury hotel segment, such that their service can be availed by the common working class as well. The competition in this segment is intensifying but Luvstay has already captured the market very well, which now aims to target the Tier-2 & 3 cities in the next financial year. ”

Luvstay scores amidst fierce competition is its rigorous Quality Control (QC) and selection process. Every partner hotel is shortlisted after screening through a checkpoint of 40 carefully selected parameters. They also have a strong QC team, which assesses and audits every property from time to time.

About Luvstay

Established in the year 2016, this innovative bootstrapped startup, has two young and vibrant co-founders, Sumit Anand and Karan Mago. The company was started by just 2 people now has 8 member team, which is expected to go up to 25 by the end of this year. In such a short span of 24 months, the start-up has been able to tap 500 properties and has touched the USD 10 million mark in the last financial year.

The Luvstay website boasts of 4,000 to 5,000 page views per day, and more than a 1,000 daily hits. Luvstay served more than 10,000 couples last year and is set to extend its unique service to more than 50,000 couples this year. The company is also targeting at expanding its presence in all major Indian cities (including Tier 2 and Tier 3) by the end of this year. Deriving from the fancy outward appearance of their Japanese counterparts, Luvstay wants to foray into commercial ownership to facilitate infrastructure development based on special love themes.

