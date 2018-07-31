Clinical Chemistry Analyzer Market Key Trends and Opportunity Analysis 2023

A research study titled, “Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market by product (analyzers, reagents and other products), test (bmp, electrolyte panel, liver panel, lipid profile, renal profile, thyroid function panel, specialty chemical tests) and end users (hospitals, academic research centers, diagnostic laboratories, other end users)- global industry analysis and forecast to 2023” published by crystal market research.

Competitive Outlook-

The leading players in the market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Siemens AG, F.Hoffmann La Roche, Johnson & Johnson and others. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Industry Outlook-

The Clinical Chemistry Analyzer Market was worth USD 8.87 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 14.34 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.48% during the forecast period.

Clinical chemistry analyzers allude to mechanized gadgets that are used to quantify and dissect the levels of proteins, sugars, and different items in the blood. Clinical chemistry analyzers help in decide the conditions, for example, liver capacity, kidney work, nutritious state, and different conditions in the human body. The innovatively progressed and refined gadgets are exceptionally exact and in addition time effective. At present, clinical science analyzers are utilized for the investigation of a few conditions, for example, diabetes, hyperlipidaemia, and arteriosclerosis alongside other general health check-up.

Market Segmentation- Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market

By Product:

Analyzers

Reagents

Other Products

By Test:

Basic Metabolic Panel (BMP)

Electrolyte Panel

Liver Panel

Lipid Profile

Renal Profile

Thyroid Function Panel

Specialty Chemical Tests

By End User:

Hospitals

Academic Research Centres

Diagnostic Laboratories

Other End Users

Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market – By Region:

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

End User Outlook-

On the basis of end user, the market can be segmented into Hospitals, Academic Research Centres, Diagnostic Laboratories and other end users. Hospitals overwhelmed the end-user section in 2016, inferable from the high patient volume, visit readmissions, and vast example volumes. In addition, strong foundation encourages fruitful symptomatic techniques, in this way, bringing about the higher offer of healing facilities. The expanding number of government activities went for elevating productive indicative offices to create quick outcomes and enhance general proficiency additionally fills in as key contributing elements to the significant offer of the section.

Regional Outlook –

In 2016, North America held the considerable offer of the clinical chemistry analyzers market. The strong government activities and high execution of training rules discharged by medicinal services associations introduce over this locale is a portion of the key variables in charge of the high offer enrolled by this district. Due to increment in outsourcing of fabricate of these analyzers to Asia Pacific nations, for example, India and China, this area is foreseen to develop at an exponential rate amid the conjecture time frame. Besides, high Research and development speculation by the worldwide players and nearness of unexplored open doors in this district fill in as high development rendering drivers.

