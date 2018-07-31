Distec’s new website now live on distec.de

Distec, a leading German specialist for TFT flat screens and system solutions for industrial and multimedia applications, has revised its website and moved from datadisplay-group.de to distec.de. “Data Display GmbH previously acted as a holding company for the companies of the Data Display Group: Distec GmbH in Germany, Display Technology Ltd. in the UK and Apollo Display Technologies in the US,” explained Bernhard Staller, Managing Director of Distec GmbH and CEO of Fortec AG, “Since the Fortec Group took over the Data Display Group companies in 2016, and thus the holding tasks, we dissolved Data Display GmbH at the beginning of this year.”

However, Distec continues to serve its customers as a competent partner for innovative TFT system solutions with a broad spectrum of hardware and software, services, and customized solutions. The individual support and service for optimized, customer-specific display solutions meet the constantly increasing demand for modern visualization systems. As a member of the Fortec Group, Distec also has access to the products, services, and knowledge base of a large, high-tech corporate network and is well positioned to face future challenges.

Customer needs in focus

“Our specialty is customized TFT display solutions and monitor systems that we tailor to our customers’ needs, no matter how complex,” added Bernhard Staller. The product range includes TFT displays in sizes from 2.2 to 75 inches, TFT controller solutions, touchscreens and a wide range of services such as VacuBond® Optical Bonding or customized monitor systems, even in small industrial quantities.