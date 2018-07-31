Geothermal Heat Pumps Market 2014 Research Report Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Opportunities to 2020

According to a recent market research

report published by Transparency Market Research, the global geothermal

heat pumps market is projected to expand at a robust CAGR of 13.1%

during the period from 2014 to 2020. The report, titled “Geothermal Heat Pumps Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2014 – 2020,” estimates the global geothermal heat pumps market to be worth US$130.50 bn by 2020. The overall market stood at a valuation of US$55.30 bn in 2014.

Geothermal heat pumps, also known as

ground source heat pumps, are central heating/ cooling systems that

transfer heat from or to the ground. These systems utilize earth as the

heat source or heat sink according to weather conditions. Geothermal

heat pumps have been in use since 1940s and have been widely popular due

to their fairly high efficiency compared to air-source heat pumps.

Rising prices of oil and electricity have

led consumers to shift their focus towards low cost energy alternatives

such as geothermal energy. Significant cost savings, along with

environmental benefits have boosted the demand for geothermal heat

pumps. Various initiatives taken by governments such as attractive

payback periods associated with installing these systems in newly-built

homes have further fueled the growth of the global geothermal heat pumps

market. However, incorrect estimation of heat pump sizes and faulty

installations have led to several instances of product recalls. This is

likely to have a detrimental effect on the growth of the market. The

overall market has a huge opportunity to grow with the rising demand

across the commercial sector.

On the basis of technology, the global

geothermal heat pumps market is categorized into open loop and closed

loop systems. The closed loop systems segment is further divided into

vertical loops, horizontal loops, and pond/ lake systems. In 2013, the

closed loop systems segment dominated the overall market with a share of

85.68%. Closed loop systems are commonly used owing to their loop

configuration.

Request to view Sample Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1984

In terms of applications, the report

segments the global geothermal heat pumps market into residential and

commercial sectors. Both these sectors are sub-segmented into retrofit

systems and new building systems. The usage of geothermal heat pumps

across the industrial and agricultural sectors is negligible. In terms

of installed capacity, the retrofit systems segment across the

residential and commercial sectors is expected to witness significant

demand in the near future.

The report studies the geothermal heat

pumps market across three key regions: North America, Asia Pacific, and

Europe. In 2014, Europe and North America dominated the overall market.

Switzerland, Germany, France, and Sweden are the mature markets in

Europe. During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to expand

at a steady pace with China driving the demand from this regional

market.