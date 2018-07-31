Organic Beverage Market: Global Demand, Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2023

Global Organic Beverage Market is estimated to reach $181.78 billion by 2023 from $99.76 billion in 2018, with a CAGR of 12.75% during the forecast period 2018-2023. Organic Beverages are recognised as beverage which do not contain synthetic pesticides, artificial flavours, colours, preservatives, growth hormones, and are not altered using genetic engineering techniques. Some of the most normally found Organic Beverages are Non-Dairy Beverage, Coffee and Tea, Alcoholic Beverage, Soda and Soft Drinks, among others.

The growth of Organic Beverage Market is majorly driven by factors such as rise in demand for organic beverages, increasing concern over health issues, environment, & animal welfare, improve in disposable income, availability of better quality of beverages, and widening distribution channel. Additionally, increase in incidences of pesticides poisoning (such as nausea, abdominal cramps, diarrhoea, dizziness, respiratory problems, & chronic diseases like cancer, birth defects, & among others) have shifted customer’s attention toward accepting organic beverages. The key restraints of the market are shorter shelf life of the products, high cost of the products, limited technology advancements, inefficient logistic services, and limited organic farming.

The Global Organic Beverage Market is segmented on the basis of Type and Distribution Channel. Based on Type, the market is classified into Non-Dairy Beverage (Rice, Oats, and Soy), Coffee and Tea, Alcoholic Beverage (Beer and Wine), Soda and Soft Drinks, and other beverages. On the basis of Channel, the global Organic Beverage is segmented into Supermarket/Hypermarket, Pharmacies, Online Retailers, and Specialized Stores. Organic Coffee and Tea segment is leading the global Organic Beverage market.

The market has also been geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle-East and Africa. Europe is the largest market expected to command major share of 34.0% for global Organic Beverage followed by North America in 2016, due to the high rate of production and preference for organic beverages over non-organic beverages. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 14.94% during the forecast period 2017-2022.The developing markets of Asia-Pacific most importantly India and China, account for the high growth rate due to growing disposable incomes and increasing health concern among the middle class. Mexico, Canada, Germany, and Poland are some of the other promising countries in this market.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

• Fruit Juices

i. Apple Juice

ii. Orange Juice

iii. Pomegranate

iv. Berries

v. Citrus

vi. Others

• Leaf-based and Vegetable Juices

• Smoothies and Blends

• Alternate Milks

i. Almond

ii. Soy

iii. Coconut

iv. Cashew

v. Others

• Fermented Beverages (Kombucha, alcoholic drinks, etc.)

• Caffeinated Beverages (RTD Coffee, Tea)

• Sodas and Soft Drinks

• Others

The Scope of the report:

• Global, regional and country-level analysis and forecasts of the study market; providing Insights on the major countries/regions in which this industry is blooming and to also identify the regions that are still untapped

• Segment-level analysis in terms product type along with market size forecasts and estimations to detect key areas of industry growth in detail

• Identification of key drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges (DROC) in the market and their impact on shifting market dynamics

• Study of the effect of exogenous and endogenous factors that affect the global market; which includes broadly demographic, economics, and political, among other macro-environmental factors presented in an extensive PESTLE Analysis

• Study the micro environment factors that determine the overall profitability of an Industry, using Porter’s five forces analysis for analyzing the level of competition and business strategy development

• A comprehensive list of key market players along with their product portfolio, current strategic interests, key financial information, legal issues, SWOT analysis and analyst overview to study and sustain the market environment

• Competitive landscape analysis listing out the mergers, acquisitions, collaborations in the field along with new product launches, comparative financial studies and recent developments in the market by the major companies

• An executive summary, abridging the entire report in such a way that decision-making personnel can rapidly become acquainted with background information, concise analysis and main conclusions

• Expertly devised analyst overview along with Investment opportunities to provide both individuals and organizations a strong financial foothold in the market

