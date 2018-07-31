Unisecure Data Centers Launched New Cloud Computing Services with One click Install

Unisecure Data centers launches automated infrastructure resources which is user friendly cloud hosting one click installation services making customers hosting experience better. There is no preset limit for installation and running the apps.

Philadelphia, US, 31st July 2018 | Unisecure Data Centers is leading web hosting service provider in USA. We are offering VPS hosting services, Dedicated Server hosting, Colocation services with 99.999% up-time guaranteed. Today launches new cloud computing services with fastest one click installer method from your cPanel on Market with the name of “Unicloud one Click”. It’s install script in just ONE CLICK including Joomla, Owncloud, WordPress, Magento and many more with single click in seconds.

Unisecure’s one click install cloud computing runs the latest 16.04 Operating System with LEMP stack as web environment (MySQL, PHP-FPM,Linux,Nginx). Install the Unicloud latest version of wordpress, Drupal, Joomla, Magento, Ghost, NodeBB, Owncloud, Mediawiki, Presta shop and many more with just single click to perform your website faster and better than ever.

“Now our customer’s can install script with ONE CLICK, sit back and relax, said Jennifer Thomas – Customer Relations Head, Unisecure LLC.”

Why to go with Unisecure’s hosting Plans ?

1. Free full Weekly Backup’s.

2. SSD Storage

3. LEMP Stack

4. 99.999% up-time guaranteed

5. Firewall Security

6. Apps Option

7. 24x7x365 fully managed support

8. Functional Mail Server

9. Migration is easy

About Unisecure Data Centers

Unisecure Data Centers is one of the best and leading web Hosting service providers. Our Technical experts, Information Technology and Design Team, Optimize the deployment of our own servers located in Philadelphia and Conshohocken Location which is US embed with Information Security Management System (ISMS) to examine risks and develop better processes for security our data centers are most secure and reliable. Our offering are including Cloud Server Hosting, Virtual private Server (VPS Hosting), affordable dedicated server hosting, Colocation services with 24x7x365 Rapid Action Support and 99.999% Up time Guarantee, high-density redundant power, flexible configurations, carrier-neutral facilities.

Unisecure is productively maintained a Secure and reliable data center environment with robust technology, high-availability and physical security, so you never have to take the burden of data loss or security breach. We are having more than 650+ experience professionals with proven records in Web Services in US. We have 50000+ customers over 17 countries including brands such as Canon, DHL, HP, Microsoft, Pepsi, Mc Donalds and much more.

For more information about their services, visit our Website.

