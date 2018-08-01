Baby Care Product Market Research Report 2018 with Manufacturing Process Analysis and Market Concentration Rate till 2024

Summary: Axiom Market Research & Consulting™ added a,” The Global Baby Care Product report 2018-2024, based on a deep market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This report covers market competitive landscape, company profiles, market share, size, key vendors, market segmentation, production, development, strategic partnerships and agreements, revenue and its growth includes, changing economic condition and increasing expenditure on baby health products over the forecast period up to 2024.

Description: Baby products are defined as products used for babies between the ages 0 months to 1 year. These products include alarms, car seats, prams, toys, clothes, baby carriers, clothes and prawns. The market for baby products is constantly growing due to the desire to be the perfect mother. These products are meant to make life easier as a parent and only focused on babies.

Baby care product market is primarily driven by increased, rising awareness about health and hygiene of babies, disposable income and growing working women population. Increasing focus of prominent players on specially designed products, taking into consideration the wellbeing of kids boosted the demand for baby care products.

Cosmetics & toiletries accounted for the largest share in 2015 followed by baby food products. This largest share is attributed to increasing awareness among parents regarding benefits of infant food. Furthermore, in toiletries, baby diapers hold the largest market share in the baby care product market, owing to rise in expenditure of healthcare, increasing awareness in personal hygiene and sanitization and urbanization.

Based on Distribution Channel, consumers prefer the online buying model over the offline buying model.

The online distribution channel segment is expected to expand at a fast pace during the forecast period, owing to the rise in adoption of smart phones, internet services, rise of digital technology and increasing consumers preference for ordering product through apps or websites, which provide maximum convenience and transparency. Online shopping offers free shipping, home delivery, on-time delivery, and easy exchange and return.

The market is extensively studied for important countries of key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated the global baby care products market and is anticipated to maintain its leading position during the forecast period.

Some of the Key Participants in the Baby Care Product Market are Unilever Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble Company, and Kimberly-Clark. In terms of baby food products, Nestle, Abbott Nutrition, Dabur, and Pristine Organics are leading the market place.

