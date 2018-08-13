Chocolak Has Adopted To 2 Day Delivery Process To Provide A Convenience To Their Customers

Chocolak offers a wide selection of artisan chocolates and chocolate products. Chocolak has adopted a new policy which slashes the time it takes to process chocolate orders to a remarkable two days.

Chocolak ships premium chocolate products from top vendors in Europe to the recipients across the world and faster order processing will enhance customer experience and offer them their most valued service aspect, convenience. Customers have the option of single product, multiple products, as well as multiple recipients within one order hence the flexibility of sending gifts to their loved ones whichever way they (customers) like. A great online shopping experience goes with faster order processing in addition to premium products and excellent customer service. A 2-day order processing period is convenient both to the client and the chocolate artisan. A customer will enjoy speedy service while the vendor will be able to dispatch orders within a week.

All orders placed online through Chocolak.com will be processed the same day and shipped within forty eight hours from the time an order is submitted. Orders are delivered directly from carefully selected vendors to the recipient’s doorstep or to their desired destination anywhere across the globe. Good news is that customers in urgent need of fast processing will now access the service at no extra charge. Chocolak has assured its clients that their staff and credible shipping partner DHL are capable of handling all orders in line with this new policy.

Orders are normally received and processed between Monday and Wednesday to allow vendors to act on them without a hassle while still making it possible to do deliveries within the week. All these options are displayed at the checkout page in the client’s cart, along with flexible payment options including MasterCard, Visa, JCB, Amex and Diners Club. For enhanced online purchase, Chocolak also give customers the option of importing their shipping addresses from an excel sheet they have saved, thus eliminating the daunting task of having to insert the addresses one by one.

Finally, orders can be made at any time of the year. During the hot seasons, Chocolak will package all chocolates in special cooling boxes at a small fee. These boxes ensure that chocolates arrive intact without losing their shape or texture to temperature.

For more information visit the official website of Chocolak or contact them at hello@chocolak.com

About the Company

Chocolak facilitates the shipment of premium artisan chocolates straight from top artisans in Europe to its clients across the globe. Since 2017, it has built a solid reputation by providing a range of premium chocolate products mostly from Europe’s top artisans in Belgium and Italy. Quality is key and all chocolate products offered by Chocolak are made of top quality ingredients as displayed against each product’s description.