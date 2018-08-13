Elisiontec Announced Details of Ongoing Business Tour of Company’s Cofounder

Mehul Shah, Owner and co-founder of Elision Technolab LLP aka Elisiontec is on a business tour in Manila, Philippines. The owner of the VoIP company is there for a week and have shared details about his first week of the business trip.

According to the shared details, Mr. Mehul Shah, has finished some scheduled meetings with their channel partners and business affiliates. They have discussed about the new modules added in their call center software product, Dialshree. They have also discussed about marketing and distribution plan of their other products such as, voice broadcasting solution, Multi-tenant IP PBX solution, Missed call solution and more. The director has also educated their channel partners and business affiliates about their newly launched services and solutions such as, WebRTC services, Multilingual Text to Speech software, etc. The channel partners and business affiliates of the VoIP company will also market these products and services to their business network and future customers.

Mr. Mehul Shah has also shared about their meetings with the VoIP carrier service providers in the Philippines. The company also offers VoIP termination services, so they have shaken hands with some good VoIP carrier service providers in the Philippines. Furthermore, the owner of the company also had some positive response on their VoIP solutions. The VoIP carriers are willing to buy some products from Elisiontec.

The co-founder of the company also attended an event in the Philippines, namely, Converge Interchange. He attended some informative expert sessions during the event. Also, he took a great benefit of networking event. The event also had a lucky draw and the cofounder was the lucky winner and has won the gift card.

Mr. Mehul Shah addressed media and shared his comments which are recited below:

“Everything is going perfect. Almost each meeting is fruitful. I came here with an agenda of expanding our clientele and network of channel partners and I am really happy with the response I have received. I also met some of our clients and the experience was overwhelming. Nothing can be better than meeting happy customers. They appreciated our contact center solution and shared how it helped their BPO business.”

He shared his feelings about winning a prize in the event, “Well, who doesn’t like to become a lucky winner! (Giggle) I really loved it when my name was announced as a lucky winner. It was fun. I’d like to share that apart from the prize I really enjoyed the whole event. I learned some great things. I met some nice people and discussed business with them. I got a good response from them and couples of meetings are scheduled, too. I will be meeting them to explore mutual ground in the upcoming week.”

According to the shared details, overall the business trip is going really well and he is happy with the response. He is going to stay in Manila, Philippines for a one more week and open to meet interested people to find mutual opportunities. You can arrange a meeting by sending an email to contact@elisiontec.com. To explore more details about the company and its offerings, please visit http://www.elisiontec.com/