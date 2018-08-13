Five Best Buy WiFi Router in 2018

Since information is more and more important in our daily lives, most people can’t live without the internet. So to have a WiFi router would be very important for internet access. Now that the LTE technologies evolve to LTE advanced Pro, we will recommend five best buy WiFi router(https://www.4gltemall.com/4g-wireless-router.html) in 2018. They are with the latest LTE technologies and can provide fast internet speed for users.

We recommend the five best buy WiFi routers mainly based on the below the concerns:

1. Network frequency bands compatibility: the WiFi hotspot best buy must be compatible with the popular LTE frequency bands for global use. The more frequency bands supported by the WiFi router, the more network carriers the WiFi router could work with.

2. Fast Internet connection speeds: the best buy MiFi must have the ability to provide fast wireless internet speed at last up to download speed up to 300mbps with carrier aggregation technology.

3. Large battery pack for long-time use: the best buy mobile hotspot(https://www.4gltemall.com/4g-wireless-router/3g-4g-pocket-wifi.html) must have a large battery, which would provide long working time, it would be much better if the LTE WiFi routers could charge other devices such as smartphones, Pads or other terminals.

4. Easy management for settings and data consumption: the WiFi router best buy must provide a user-friendly experience for networking settings and data consumption.

5. Better to have Ethernet for WAN or LAN: sometimes, when the user travels to other countries and 4G SIM is not available, or the terminal doesn’t have the ability to connect via WiFi, the Ethernet port may be a good alternative for internet connection.

Below are the five best buy WiFi routers to recommend for 2018:

Model： Huawei E5788u-96a

Product type： LTE Mobile Hotspot

Category： LTE Cat.16

Chipset： Qualcomm MDM9250

Data rates： DL 1Gbps/UL 100Mbps

Supported 4G LTE frequency bands：

* FDD-LTE: Band 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/19/20/28

* TDD-LTE: Band 38/40/41/42

WLAN： 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band 2.4GHz & 5GHz

Max support users： 32 users

MIMO： 4 X 4 MIMO

Connector for external antenna： No connector

Buy Antenna： N/A

App management： Huawei Hilink APP

SIM type： Micro SIM

Battery： Non-removable, 3000mAh

Dimensions： 129 x 65 x 13.5mm

Ethernet Port： No

Datasheet download： Huawei E5788 Datahseet

User Manual： Huawei E5788 Manual

Other features： 4CC CA

Firmware download： Huawei E5788 Firmware

Drivers： Huawei E5788 Driver

Reviews： Huawei E5788 Review(https://www.4gltemall.com/blog/huawei-e5788u-96a-gigabit-lte-mobile-hotspot-unboxing/)

Price： 499.00USD

Buy: Buy Huawei E5788u-96a(https://www.4gltemall.com/huawei-e5788-gigabit-lte-cat-16-mobile-hotspot.html)

————————————————————

Model：Huawei E5885Ls-93a

Product type：LTE Mobile Hotspot with Ethernet port

Category：LTE Cat.6

Chipset：Hisilicon LTE Cat6 chipset

Data rates：DL 300Mbps/UL 50Mbps

Supported 4G LTE frequency bands

* FDD-LTE Band 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/19/20/28

* TDD-LTE: Band 38/40/41/42

WLAN：802.11a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band 2.4GHz & 5GHz

Max support users：32 users

MIMO：2 X 2 MIMO

Connector for external antenna：No connector

Buy Antenna：N/A

App management：Huawei Hilink APP 3.0

SIM type：Micro SIM

Battery：Non-removable, 6400mAh

Dimensions：112.00 x 69.20 x 23.00mm

Ethernet Port：On port for WAN/LAN port(RJ-45)

Datasheet download：Huawei E5885 Datasheet

User Manual：Huawei E5885 Manual

Other features：Power bank, CA, NFC

Firmware download：Huawei E5885 Firmware

Drivers：Huawei E5885 driver

Reviews：Huawei E5885Ls-93a Review(https://www.4gltemall.com/blog/huawei-mobile-wifi-pro-2-e5885-review/)

Price：279.00USD(Huawei E5885Ls-93a Buy: https://www.4gltemall.com/huawei-mobile-wifi-pro-2.html)

——————————————————-

Model：AT&T Unite Explore 815S

Product type：LTE Mobile Hotspot

Category：LTE Cat.9

Chipset：Qualcomm MDM9240

Data rates：DL 450Mbps/UL 100Mbps

Supported 4G LTE frequency bands：B1, B2, B3, B4, B5, B7, B12, B17, B29, B30

WLAN：802.11a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band 2.4GHz & 5GHz

Max support users：15 users

MIMO：2 x 2 MIMO

Connector for external antenna：Two, TS-9 jacks

Buy Antenna：AT&T Unite Explore Antenna

App management：Netgear Aircard APP

SIM type：Micro SIM

Battery：Removable, 4340 mAh

Dimensions：112 x 68.6 x 15.45mm

Ethernet Port：No

Datasheet download：AT&T Aircard 815s Datasheet

User Manual：AT&T Unite Explore Manual

Other features：3 band CA

Firmware download：ATT Unite Explore Firmware

Drivers：ATT Unite Explore drivers

Reviews：AT&T unite explore review(https://www.4gltemall.com/blog/netgear-aircard-815s-att-unite-explore-review/)

Price：349.00USD(ATT Unite Explore Unlocked Buy: https://www.4gltemall.com/at-t-unite-explore-mobile-hotspot.html)

—————————————————————–

Model：Netgear Nighthawk M1

Product type：LTE Mobile Hotspot with Ethernet Port

Category：LTE Cat.16

Chipset：Qualcomm MDM9x50

Data rates：DL 1Gbps/UL 100Mbps

Supported 4G LTE frequency bands：

– Telstra Nighthawk M1: Band 1/3/7/8/28

– AT&T Nighthawk M1: Band 1/2/3/4/5/7/12/29/30/66

– HK Nighthawk M1: Band 1/3/8/20/29/30/38/40/41

WLAN：802.11a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band 2.4GHz & 5GHz

Max support users：20 users

MIMO：4 X 4 MIMO

Connector for external antenna：Two, TS-9 jacks

Buy Antenna：Netgear Nighthawk M1 Antenna

App management：Netgear Aircard APP

SIM type：Micro SIM

Battery：Removable, 5040 mAh

Dimensions：105.5 x 105.5 x 20.35 mm

Ethernet Port：On port for LAN port(RJ-45)

Datasheet download：AT&T Nighthawk M1 Datasheet

User Manual：AT&T Nighthawk M1 Manual

Other features：4 band CA, JumpBoost

Firmware download：Nighthawk M1 Firmware

Drivers：Nighthawk M1 Driver

Reviews：Netgear Nighthawk AT&T M1 Review(https://www.4gltemall.com/blog/netgear-nighthawk-m1-mr1100-gigabit-4g-hotspot/)

Price：459.00USD (Netgear Nighthawk M1 Unlocked Buy: https://www.4gltemall.com/netgear-nighthawk-m1-mr1100.html)

——————————————————————–

Model: Netgear Aircard 810s

Product type: LTE Mobile Hotspot

Category: LTE Cat.11

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon X12

Data rates: DL 600Mbps/UL 100Mbps

Supported 4G LTE frequency bands: B1, B3, B7, B8, B28

WLAN: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band 2.4GHz & 5GHz

Max support users: 15 users

MIMO: 2 x 2 MIMO

Connector for external antenna: Two, TS-9 jacks

Buy Antenna: Aircard 810s External Antenna

App management: Netgear Aircard APP

SIM type: Micro SIM

Battery: Removable, 2930 mAh

Dimensions: 112 x 68.6 x 15.45mm

Ethernet Port: No

Datasheet download: Netgear AC810S Datasheet

User Manual: Telstra 4GX Adavanced III Manual

Other features: 3 band CA

Firmware download: Aircard 810s Firmware

Drivers: Aircard 810s driver

Reviews: Netgear Aircard 810s review(https://www.4gltemall.com/blog/netgear-aircard-810s-review/)

Price: 249.00USD (Netgear AC810S Buy: https://www.4gltemall.com/netgear-aircard-ac810s-4g-lte-cat11-mobile-hotspot.html)

These WiFi router best buy are recommended for 2018. The Huawei E5788u-96a and Netgear Nighthawk M1 are the most advanced WiFi router for a pocket. The Nighthawk M1 has one Ethernet port for LAN. The Netgear AirCard 815S is in the rugged design for outdoor activities. Huawei E5885Ls-93a has an Ethernet port and has the large battery to charge other devices. For more details of each WiFi router, click the reviews for them. They are all best buy MiFi for 2018.

Sourcing from https://www.4gltemall.com/blog/five-best-buy-wifi-router-in-2018/